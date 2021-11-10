Breaking News Graphic (Raleigh)

Graphic by Kyle Howe

According to WRAL, Raleigh police arrested two men connected to 14 robberies — including some near NC State’s campus — on Tuesday, Nov. 9 after the men led authorities on a chase through Cary and Raleigh. The chase ended in a crash at the off-campus apartment complex University Suites at Centennial.

The suspects involved drove a stolen black Honda Civic, according to WRAL. NC State students were sent a WolfAlert Monday evening reporting an attempted armed robbery which took place near the McKimmon Center. The alert mentioned a report of three suspects exiting a black Honda Civic, though according to WRAL, Raleigh police are not currently looking for further suspects.

Tags