According to WRAL, Raleigh police arrested two men connected to 14 robberies — including some near NC State’s campus — on Tuesday, Nov. 9 after the men led authorities on a chase through Cary and Raleigh. The chase ended in a crash at the off-campus apartment complex University Suites at Centennial.
A student at NC State says he saw the moment one of two suspects was arrested near the woods at the University Suites apartments in Raleigh. Police said they chased the suspects here. You can see the black Honda Civic wedged in the woods. @wral @MarkBoyleTV pic.twitter.com/tb3SqzEwDm— Chris Lovingood WRAL (@LovingoodTV) November 9, 2021
The suspects involved drove a stolen black Honda Civic, according to WRAL. NC State students were sent a WolfAlert Monday evening reporting an attempted armed robbery which took place near the McKimmon Center. The alert mentioned a report of three suspects exiting a black Honda Civic, though according to WRAL, Raleigh police are not currently looking for further suspects.