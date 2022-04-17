NC State’s 2022 spring commencement ceremony features a speech from Anna Jump, who is graduating with a degree in leadership in the public sector.
Jump said she decided to write and submit a speech in hopes of inspiring minorities to overcome barriers such as language and pursue their passions through education.
“I've seen so many extraordinary people,” Jump said. “I think that minorities, especially Hispanics like me, are driven by fear to not pursue their dreams, or think that the language is a big barrier that they cannot overcome and that the system just doesn't support their dreams. And I did it, so I'm a true believer that there's so much talent in minorities, that they just don't take advantage of the opportunity because of the fear. So that was one of the motivations to say to young Hispanics, ‘We can do it, you can do it.’”
Jump was born in Chicago but raised in Guatemala and came back to the U.S. when she was 23 years old. She began to learn English and take college courses while living in Ohio, then moved to North Carolina after her husband began working at NC State.
“When I got here, I was completely in love with NC State,” Jump said. “I also got a temp position in Advancement Services, so I was just next to the McKimmon Center. And I was seeing all the graduates and I always looked at them. They looked so perfect, so beautiful. So one day, I just decided to go for it and get first my associates, and then see if I could transfer credits here.”
Jump began her degree as a full-time student while already working a full-time job as well as taking care of her son.
“It was a big challenge,” Jump said. “But in the end, it was worth it. It was possible. So it's a big, big accomplishment for me to graduate.”
Jump plans to speak about her journey to graduation in hopes of inspiring others, and also plans to take the opportunity to thank her friends, family and mentors for supporting her along the way.
“That strain that hit came from my heart kept pushing me even when everything seemed so odd and not possible,” Jump said. “My heart was always still pushing me, and I think that it was because of my friends, family and mentors that put so much trust and faith in me that it kept me going. And I [will] talk about the giants that came before me, and that I've seen further because I've stood on the shoulders of giants, so I can thank them, but also to let the new generation of graduates know that we are becoming giants for others to see. So it's our responsibility to pass the baton and keep helping other people to keep their dreams.”
Jump said her greatest advice for current NC State students is to not feel alone and to take advantage of the mentors that are available for students.
“Listen to the people that are really there,” Jump said. “Because I have been in so many situations that I've looked around, and I felt completely, completely alone and lost. But that's just the emotion of the moment. There's a lot of people that are there for you. So do not feel alone. Do not despair, and listen to your heart. Because the fact that we are here means that we are achievers, and we can do so much more.”