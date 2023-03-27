Shack-A-Thon, the annual fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity, is back in full force this year, having tripled in size compared to previous years. Students build and live in shacks day and night in the Brickyard from Sunday, March 26 to Friday, March 31, when they will be demolished at 4 p.m.
Matt Tripp, a third-year studying business administration and Maddie Blume, a fourth-year studying mechanical engineering, lead NC State’s Habitat for Humanity chapter. The two coordinated with Wake County’s chapter to organize this year’s event.
Blume said the purpose of Shack-A-Thon is twofold. Firstly, every shack has fundraising opportunities in which all proceeds will go to Wake County’s chapter to build a home for a homeless family. Secondly, living outside in the elements gives students the chance to become aware of the struggles homeless people face.
“Besides just raising money, it's just raising awareness about home insecurity,” Blume said. “Just by being a presence on campus this whole week, [it] obviously draws a lot of attention to the issue.”
Tripp said the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected Shack-a-Thon over the last three years. For the last two years, the event hosted six shacks. This year, 16 shacks were built with a goal of raising $50,000.
Adam Sichel, a third-year studying political science, said his shack represented Hillel and Alpha Epsilon Phi, the Jewish organization and fraternity on campus. Sichel said Shack-A-Thon not only raises money for a good cause, but gives participating students better awareness about homelessness.
“For organizations to be out here in shacks, and living in it and being there throughout the day, I think you kind of realize the importance of a good home — the importance of a shelter,” Sichel said. “For us, it's so tough, camping and we're out here in the wilderness, but people are homeless, and this is their lives. I think it’s also like how much [effort] it takes to build a home. If this is a tiny little shack, building a home is no small feat. So I think it just makes students more appreciative and more aware of the issue in general.”
Ellie Hannum, a third-year studying civil engineering, said her shack represented the American Society of Civil Engineers and the construction engineering program. Hannum’s shack was equipped with a foundation, closing windows and a locking door. She said her organization had a unique advantage in building their shack as civil engineers.
“We felt like we should show up as civil engineers,” Hannum said.
Hannum said she was excited to see Shack-A-Thon back in full force and for the chance to participate in some friendly competition for a good cause.
“Last year, because COVID was still a thing and campus was recovering, there weren't as many shacks and so it's so great to see so many people coming out for just the one cause of supporting Habitat for Humanity,” Hannum said. “I'm just glad that I get to be a part of that and hopefully we raise a fair amount of money for them. Also to just compete and a little bit of some friendly competition between other organizations on campus is always a plus.”
Olivia Dioli, a fourth-year studying chemistry, was operating the Sciences Council’s shack. Dioli said a different science organization is operating the shack each day, hers being Alpha Sigma Chi, the chemistry fraternity. Dioli said building the shack gave her an opportunity to work with and get to know members of other science organizations on campus.
“I think the biggest thing was that we had a few people from each club,” Dioli said. “It was a lot of different people who know how to do different things. … It was definitely challenging since none of us have any experience with this.”
Erie Mitchell, a third-year studying electrical engineering, was stationed at WKNC's shack. The shack held a spinning prize raffle as their fundraiser. She said the radio station's presence, its first in 12 years, offered variety among the other organizations present.
“Our goal was just to hang with the best of them and create a shack that worked and also looked really cool and showed the student media side of things,” Mitchell said. “Not to just be Greek life, not just be those kinds of organizations, and I think we pulled it off.”
Mitchell said the building process provided a team-building experience and an opportunity to develop practice skills.
“It's not just raising money — it's an actual practical experience,” Mitchell said. "I feel like I learned stuff yesterday. I think a lot of people hadn't touched a hammer in a while or ever and that was a great team-building exercise."
Tripp said he hopes this year will set the standard for Shack-A-Thon in the post-pandemic world.
“I think just continuing to be a major kind of a staple of NC State, and something that people look forward to every year to happen,” Tripp said. “I feel like it lifts up the campus as a whole. When you come to the Brickyard and you see a ton of shacks just sitting here, it’s just wherever there's some big event, it piques your interest, and you want to go check it out. And I think it's just a great way to boost morale.”
