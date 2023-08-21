Active Minds is a student-led organization dedicated to promoting mental health awareness and expanding wellness support across campus.
Abigail Wucherer, a fifth-year studying mechanical engineering and vice president of Active Minds, said the organization is an important method of amplifying student voices on campus.
“We need to mobilize a solution to the mental health crisis on campus,” Wucherer said. “With a campus of 40,000 people, it takes time to reach everyone. With Active Minds, we are approaching this in a more personable way by having a unique opportunity as student leaders to not approach this as a bureautic structure.”
Sav Powers, a fourth-year studying chemical engineering and president of NC State’s Active Minds chapter, said Active Minds promotes community and accessibility.
“We have three main goals,” Powers said. “Make sure students know they’re not alone, a greater understanding and discussion of mental health and allow students access to mental health resources on campus.”
Audrey Westlund, a third-year studying industrial engineering, said another goal of the club is to close any gaps between students and resources.
“We often see a disconnect in providing the information and students feeling comfortable to ask for help,” Westlund said. “By Active Minds promoting mental health, it will make students more inclined to join and create positive practices.”
Some of Active Mind’s initiatives include working with campus centers to spread awareness about NC State’s mental health resources.
“We are … working with Prevention Services to give out material and resources for each department, along with a mental health newsletter that makes students aware of mental health resources on campus and anonymous testimonies,” Powers said.
Powers said the organization is working to connect with students at events with embedded counselors, which are professionals hired by NC State to provide support to students within a specific college.
“The embedded counselors throw a variety of events each week,” Powers said. “There are already arts and crafts or Lego events in motion. But if we allow one Active Minds member to be present at these events, the more likely the student population will reach out to one another.”
Westlund said she believes it’s important to facilitate discussions about mental health within colleges to help students find a sense of community.
“Specifically in the College of Engineering, there is an understanding of how other students are feeling in their community,” Westlund said. “This is an opportunity to create an intersection between students and University faculty so we as a community can come together.”
Wucherer said education is an important approach for students to navigate mental health.
“Education is the main takeaway from this organization.” Wucherer said. “Everyone deserves to be equipped to handle a mental health crisis, whether it is within themselves or a friend. The educational piece of knowing how to navigate a crisis before and after such a prevalent issue can be found in Active Minds and their events.”
Westlund said students interested in Active Minds have the opportunity to become leaders in the group by leading their own events or joining the mentors program.
“The mentorship program allows students to get paired together to learn more about their time at NC State and have someone to confide in,” Westlund said. “Being a mentor or leading events like our embedded counselors are the most effective way to see an end result.”
Wucherer said any students can get involved in Active Minds.
“Anyone and everyone is welcome,” Wucherer said. “As long as you are genuine about spreading awareness for mental health and want progress at NC State — you are welcomed.”
For more information on how to join Active Minds, fill out their interest form. For a list of wellness resources on campus, visit the Wolfpack Wellness website.
