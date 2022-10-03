Autumn is here, and it's time to light the pumpkin-scented candles and enjoy the activities of the season. One must-do is a visit to the North Carolina State Farmers Market in Raleigh, which has everything you need for the perfect fall day.
Open seven days a week year-round, the State Farmers Market includes multiple buildings with local vendors who carry everything from produce to dairy products, meats, baked goods and plants. There are endless options, and it's safe to say you won’t leave empty-handed.
Here’s a guide to make the most of your visit:
Start your day at 321 Coffee, located in the Market Shoppes Building. This local cafe was founded by NC State alumni and dedicates itself to inclusivity — the majority of its staff are people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Grab a latte, cold brew or special seasonal drink: a pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin chai tea latte or a white chocolate pumpkin latte.
Spend some time exploring the rest of the Market Shoppes Building. There are plenty of great vendors who offer specialty snacks, meats, home decor, homemade soaps and wine.
The whole building smells like warm cinnamon and sugar thanks to The Market Bakery. Stop here for a delicious fall baked good or, if you’re craving something cool, fresh lemonade or a Cheerwine ice cream float.
Next, you’ll want to visit the 30,000-square-foot Farmers Building. The tents at the entrance of the building house some of my favorite spots in the whole market.
Grab a pastry at Annelore’s German Bakery. They’ll ask if you’d like a to-go bag or if you’d like to eat it right away, and I recommend the latter. They have hand-decorated butter cookies, apple streusel, artisanal bread and much more.
Right next door is Vang’s Flowers, where you can build your own bouquet or choose from one of their beautiful pre-made bouquets. The pre-made bouquets are $20 but are some of the fullest bouquets I’ve ever seen, packed with giant sunflowers, dahlias and chrysanthemums.
The rest of the open-air building is lined with stands packed with colorful fruit and veggies. They’ve got more common produce like carrots and tomatoes, as well as local staples like collard greens and scuppernong grapes (which are actually the state fruit of North Carolina).
During the fall, I always make a stop at Sugarloaf Orchards to grab some in-season apples. They have so many varieties and the staff is knowledgeable on all of them. If you’re extra friendly, they may even let you have a sample.
Finish your day at the State Farmers Market with a stroll through the nurseries. You can grab a new succulent or potted mum for your dorm or apartment.
You can also grab your pumpkins for the year. There are so many different varieties to choose from: big pumpkins, little pumpkins, white pumpkins, gourds and even baking pumpkins — plus a whole lot more. To really put you in the spirit of the season, the stands are decorated with giant pumpkin inflatables and fun Halloween decor.
The State Farmers Market, located at 1201 Agriculture St., is open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.