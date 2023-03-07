As we hit the second half of the semester, soon-to-be graduates are inching closer and closer to that long-awaited, $100,000 diploma. Most students gravitate toward a graduation photography session to celebrate the occasion — something to throw up on LinkedIn or share with family and loved ones on social media.
Unfortunately, professional photography isn’t cheap. Portrait sessions from the top two Raleigh-based graduation photographers on Yelp cost anywhere from $350 to $950, which pretty much breaks the bank for any college student. Unless someone else is fronting the cost or you happen to have a spare $500, graduates might be interested in some cheaper alternatives.
Luckily, student-run Facebook groups are rife with recommendations. Some amateur photographers offer up their services for a much better price, or a fellow student knows a friend of a friend who runs a small photography business on the side. I’d recommend Chatter at NCSU and sell ur s--- here ncsu — both accept new members quickly, and it takes less than five minutes to draft a post or scroll and search for suggestions.
And if you really want to save cash, rent a camera from University Libraries. They offer digital cameras, a clip-on phone lens and kits for all of your photography needs. Spend a weekend with a friend or two and play around with the camera settings, or consult the resources available within each rental description on the University Libraries website. Sure, they won’t be professional-grade, but it’s hard to pass up the opportunity to get some good graduation pictures for free.
Once you’ve figured out your setup, the last thing to do is take the photos. Whether you’re donning a cap and gown or a pair of jeans and a red T-shirt, location is key — after you’ve sat in front of the Belltower and popped a bottle of champagne on the Court of North Carolina, what’s next?
Carter-Finley Stadium/PNC Arena
It’s not just for athletes. Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena may not be much to look at from the outside, but they’re both undoubtedly cornerstones of any student’s time at NC State. Unfortunately, Carter-Finley’s iconic sign is currently undergoing construction as a new scoreboard is implemented, but there are still plenty of photo opportunities in and around the area. If you’re a Carolina Hurricanes fan, drop by the “CANES” block letters near the east entrance to PNC.
Talley Student Union — specifically, the seal
If you’ve faithfully avoided stepping on the seal in Talley since freshman year, now’s your time to shine. Superstitious folks should hold off until May 7 — the day after spring commencement — but if you’re willing, opt for a cheeky picture on top of the seal. It won’t matter much anymore, since you’re set to graduate in the spring.
JC Raulston Arboretum
NC State’s sprawling, 10-acre garden, located only a few minutes off campus, is already overflowing with colorful plants in bloom. Although you might run into a crowd of high schoolers taking prom photos, there really isn’t a better outdoor location for the graduating plant fanatic. I’d recommend going on a beautiful weekday afternoon since the weekends are often packed with visitors.
Boylan Bridge
It shocks me how few students know about Boylan Bridge. If you’re not from the area, it sits almost right above Raleigh Union Station, next to Boylan Heights — one of the city’s beautiful historic neighborhoods. The main attraction, however, is its picturesque view of downtown Raleigh. It really can’t be beat, unless you want to finagle your way to the top of a parking deck. Go during golden hour, when the sunlight is at its best but not quite in your eyes.
Witherspoon Student Center, preferably with Technician’s latest edition
Need I say more?