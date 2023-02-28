While March is known as Women’s History Month, the Women’s Center acknowledges it as HERstory Month. Celebrating women and their accomplishments, the Women’s Center has a jampacked lineup of events on campus commemorating Women’s History Month this year. The theme for Women’s HERstory Month this year at NC State is “Grow Together, Heal Together, Grow with the Flow.”
The Women’s Center, located on the fifth floor in Talley Student Union, is a space where everyone is welcome and can receive services regardless of gender. The center’s mission is to build and create a community of allies and leaders committed to pursuing gender equity and social justice to improve the campus climate.
“People have the chance to come to [events] and see what we’re actually doing as a women’s center and why the Women’s Center as a center is important,” said Tyra Frye, a third-year studying English and a student programming intern for the Women’s Center.
Alexus Smith, program coordinator of the Women’s Center, said there are several qualities that are really important for her to implement in this year’s Women’s History Month.
“Having a conversation about dialogue, where we think about ‘Why do we not prioritize self care as women or women-identified folks?’ and ‘What can we do better for ourselves?’” Smith said.
The first kickoff event for HERstory Month, Permanent History: Planting Our Roots, will take place Thursday, March 2 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Women’s Center and will focus on well being, self-care and femininity through interactive art activities. The Women’s Center will also provide food and snacks at the event.
The Women of Color Brunch is a signature event that will be hosted by Multicultural Student Affairs on March 9. This year, the center will provide brunch and invite students to an open discussion about specific issues women of color face on campus and around the world.
What’s Your Word is a mindfulness workshop with a licensed expressive art therapist partnered with the Crafts Center. Participants will be able to make their own takeaway bracelet with words of affirmations or anything they can imagine. The event will be March 21, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Craft Center. Make sure to sign up because space is limited.
Healing HERstory is an open mic event for students and potential outside poets to perform pieces about feminism, feminist history and growing and healing. Participants will need to sign up for a time based on the art form of their performances. The event will be held from March 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the African American Cultural Center.
The Women’s Center staff will also be presenting a digital open space for women by posting Spotify playlists and a list of book spotlights dedicated to HERstory Month on their Instagram.
Other running programs at the Women’s Center:
During weekly Feminist Friday events, students have the chance to sign up and present a feminist topic of their liking, while also participating in fun activities.
“Last time, I think I did vision boards. At one point, I did painting, and people were able to take little canvases and paint like feminine energy, what they feel like, things like that,” said Simone Spencer, a graduate student in higher education administration and graduate assistant for the Women’s Center.
The Women’s Center also hosts the annual Women of Color Retreat, a community building event for all women of color on campus full of fun, emotions and beautiful settings.
Check out the Women's Center located on the fifth floor of Talley Student Union