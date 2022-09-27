Wolfpack Pictures is a collective connecting NC State students through film in D.H. Hill Jr. Library. The collective shows three films over the course of each semester: “The Talented Mr. Ripley” on Sept. 1, “Shortbus” on Sept. 29, and “Coraline” on Nov. 3.
The theme for the collective is desire, which is explored through topics like sex, love, family, wealth, power and justice. The program is run by students in the film studies graduate program and sponsored by University Libraries and the Department of English and Interdisciplinary Studies.
Lindsey Reich, a graduate student in film, shared the collective’s goals.
“The main idea behind it was just to bring films to light that maybe might not show in theaters or maybe films that people hadn't thought about in a particular way, and view it in the theater,” Reich said. “It also allows people to get some context around the films through the discussions that we have after the film.”
The collective began last year, conceptualized by the previous film studies cohort. The theme was spaces and included showings of “Wildness,” “Night on Earth” and “Carnival of Souls.” After a successful first year, the next cohort continued the program with a new sponsorship from University Libraries.
Lara Fountaine, community engagement and visitor relations librarian, said the library enjoys supporting events that bring students into the libraries and connect them in unique ways. She also said uniting with other campus entities creates a broader community.
“We hope to collaborate and partner with other departments, kind of just exposing more folks to the different things that are going on on campus, and the different things that are happening in the library,” Fountaine said.
According to Reich, the collective aims to make participants think about the films in new ways. It is also an opportunity for students to create community.
“I think we as a collective hope that students are able to think a little bit more deeply about film in a way that they hadn't before,” Reich said. “And on top of that, just generally being able to enjoy themselves and do something for free on campus.”
Fountaine said the program reflects the library’s goal to promote student life beyond academics.
“We're always happy to help out and help promote different things that are going on on campus,” Fountaine said. “And so I think that's a goal of the library's; its support role is not just to like student research and things like that, but also supporting the activities on campus.”
Dr. Jorge Marí, a professor of Hispanic studies and film studies, encouraged students across disciplines to attend.
“I can’t recommend it highly enough,” Marí said.
The next screening will be “Shortbus” on Sept. 29, followed by “Coraline” on Nov. 3. Films for the spring semester will be announced at a later date.
For more information, connect with Wolfpack Pictures through its Twitter or Instagram.