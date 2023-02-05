WKNC hosted their 19th annual Double Barrel Benefit on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 at Kings. The event featured performances from four artists each night, highlighting local music while raising funds for the station.
Kings was shuttered last year due to COVID-19, and Double Barrel 18 was held at the Pour House. The event returned to the legendary music venue this year, a throwback to Double Barrel’s history with Kings.
Maddie Jennette, a fifth-year studying computer engineering and general manager at WKNC, said she hopes people look past their perception of the North Carolina music scene.
“I feel like a lot of times, people think of the North Carolina scene, like there's not much going on,” Jennette said. “Like there's not a lot of North Carolina artists. But it's a showcase; here are eight really amazing artists all from this state.”
Double Barrel’s headliners spanned a wide range of genres, from emo rock band Juxton Roy, to alt rapper KHX05 and surf rock group Teens in Trouble.
Adrian Lopez, a fourth-year studying social work and program director, said the event showcases the variety of genres WKNC plays in addition to local music.
“It gives a good idea of what WKNC is like; as well as the music that a lot of students are missing out on,” Lopez said. “So I think it's really important that they know what they're getting into with the local scene, as well as how to support it.”
Artist KHX05 rocked the stage, playing hits from their 2021 album “BLXCK KXT” while vogueing to an adoring crowd amid an electric atmosphere. KHX05 said they aim to liberate people with her music, and they love the energy of the crowd.
“WKNC has been playing my music the whole time,” KHX05 said. “[They] ultimately got me linked up with everything happening with Double Barrel … I got the email, and I was like ‘Oh, sure, this sounds like a dope a-- event. Yeah, I'm gonna do it,’ especially because radio stations have been showing me so much love like this past year with my first EP under a label.”
Kaily Doody, an NC State alumna and Double Barrel attendee, said she went to Double Barrel 18 and decided to attend this year’s as well, citing her love for the music.
“I just like to go and discover new artists,” Doody said. “So I actually wasn't expecting anyone. … I feel like the type of people here are so chill and they're really cool. It's a very friendly community here. … And it's good music, you know.”
Erie Mitchell, a fourth-year studying electrical engineering and local music director and interview content creator, said her favorite part of Double Barrel was the sheer intensity of the crowd, from the opening acts all the way to the final performers.
“These artists are local, like they are the people around us,” Mitchell said. “We're producing their music. We're like this scene; it's important for us to go out and support and this can be like a jumping off point for local artists.”
Lopez said they want to expand promotions for Double Barrel even more next year, working to help more people know about Double Barrel and support the artists featured.
“I know a lot of local musicians see Double Barrel Benefit as a huge opportunity for them," Lopez said. “So I want to do whatever I can to make sure that Double Barrel next year keeps [promotions] at that level.”