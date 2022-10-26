The African American Cultural Center, one of NC State’s four diversity and inclusion sites on campus, is giving Black students a safe place to have authentic and unapologetic conversations.
For the past few years, the AACC has held weekly meetings called What's on the Table where Black individuals around campus, whether it be members of the student body or faculty, come to the AACC living room to discuss relevant topics.
As a primarily white institution, NC State can be very isolating for students of color, particularly Black students who make up 6% of the nearly 30,000 students on campus. The likelihood of being the only person of color in a classroom or common area is high. Events like What’s on the Table offer resources that allow Black students to thrive on campus.
Bethel Chanyalew, a first-year studying social work, said What’s on the Table has been a positive experience.
“I felt like I could share my own experiences and thoughts openly and feel welcomed the entire time,” Chanyalew said. “It’s definitely something I recommend to other Black students.”
I’Yari Wade, a first-year in exploratory studies, has also had a positive experience with the conversations, noting the importance of the topics the events focus on.
“I’ve been to two What’s on the Table meetings so far, and my experience has been really good,” Wade said. “I think my favorite discussion was Queen Elizabeth’s death. It was funny, but we also spoke about some serious topics concerning the impact of her passing.”
Each meeting consists of powerful and engaging conversation surrounding topics such as the struggle of navigating a predominantly white institution as a Black group. Whether it comes from facing microaggressions or not being able to relate to the majority on campus, being surrounded by others who share the same experience is comforting.
The structure of the meetings has recently changed, however. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed participation compared to previous years. Right before the pandemic, the event saw between 40 and 50 students. After a period of virtual conversations, the return to in-person events has seen lower numbers, ranging from 20 to 25.
“Going from the Zoom platform to back in person was a little jarring for me,” said Max Fennell, a third-year studying psychology. “I’m a facilitator so I help to lead the discussions and provide topics. I’ve been actively involved since the spring semester of my sophomore year.”
Fennell encourages participants to spread the word about the event after every meeting.
“I want Black students to come to these meetings because it’s a great space to allow us to be in community with each other,” Fennel said. “With the authentic nature of our conversations, it’s a great relief at the end of the week.”
If you are a Black student on campus and are seeking a space such as this or know someone who may be interested, What's on the Table takes place every other Friday in the African American Cultural Center from 3-4:30 p.m.