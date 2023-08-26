The sound of “We hate Duke!” echoed in everyone’s ears and hearts in Stewart Theatre on Friday, making one thing clear: The Second City understands NC State.
As the crowd filtered out of the theater after the first NC State LIVE performance of the year, they repeated those closing words.
The Second City, an improvisational comedy troupe, last visited NC State in the ‘90s, when Stephen Colbert and Amy Poehler were headlining the cast. Since then, the group has housed rich comedic talent, boasting a long alumni list consisting of the likes of Steve Carrell, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Bill Murray and Jason Sudeikis.
While the members of the group may be different now than they were in the ‘90s, the group’s impact on the Wolfpack doesn’t appear to have changed. As the crowd filled in, one thing became obvious: there were just as many alumni as students in attendance, who could be overheard discussing the last time they saw the group on campus.
The cast, consisting of Tina Arfaee, Jenelle Cheyne, Masood Haque, Preston Parker and Cassidy Russell, accompanied by music director Paul Sottnik, delivered a 105-minute performance to those lucky enough to have snagged tickets to the show.
Throwing the idea of political correctness out of the window, the group proved that no idea was untouchable — including politics, toxic masculinity and the North Carolina education budget.
Performing sketches, engaging in audience-interactive improv and skillfully executing choreographed song and dance numbers, The Second City delivered a show so professional yet painfully funny it felt like Saturday Night Live descended upon Raleigh.
In a performance featuring intricate improvised series on topics such as Legos, pickleball and Taylor Swift concerts, The Second City flawlessly flaunted its performance ability as it took audience suggestions with ease, incorporating them into the show in a smooth, polished way.
The cast had the audience hunched over laughing throughout the night, from their improvised funeral song to conducting the audience through an amateur version of The Beatles’ “Twist and Shout.”
The troupe’s real comedic genius was shown through their ability to cater the show to NC State. Aside from professing their love for the school multiple times throughout the show, the cast poked fun at the concept of the Research Triangle and made endless jokes about our Devilish neighbors down the road.
“I tend to date assholes — y’know, like guys who went to Duke” Russell said during a sketch.
NC State has served as a touring spot for The Second City for years, and gauging by the turnout at its first show back in over 20 years, the return was highly anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.