Since 2001, NC State has regularly purchased student art to display in campus locations like Talley Student Union and Witherspoon Student Center. In 2015, the annual Student Art Sale opened up to students and the public to purchase as well. This year’s sale went live via an online gallery on April 15 and all pieces will remain available to purchase on student’s linked websites until they are sold.
Over 200 pieces are included in the sale between the online gallery and the student’s personal websites. The artwork could be based on any topic of the student’s choice, some of which are simply art for art’s sake, NC State-themed pieces or political statements.
Along with a wide range of topics, there is also a variety of different types of media included in the sale such as paintings, realistic photography, jewelry and 3D art.
Amy Sawyers-Williams, the manager of arts outreach & engagement for Arts NC State, said she is looking forward to seeing all the hard work from the students and faculty pay off and to have a wide reach for this year’s sale with it being online again.
“I'm really excited that the students have been able to learn how to build their own websites or set up their own online shops to sell their work and just that we can also offer this opportunity not just to people locally but to people, honestly, all over the world that can see our student’s artwork,” Sawyers-Williams said.
Submissions come from undergraduate and graduate students from nine of NC State’s colleges. Almost half of those students are STEM majors, Sawyers-Williams said.
The artists have the opportunity to win a visual art award. The award grants them a $500 cash prize, a display in the Talley Student Union near Stewart Theater for the coming academic year and honors at an annual ceremony. The three winners this year for the 2D, 3D and Digital Award, are Olivia Allen for “Future Pack Leader,” Jimmy Lewis for “Fan Carved Bird #9,” and Sarah Waugh for “Miami Beach Lifeguard stand.”
Honorable Mentions were awarded to Kailyn Byers for “Through the Clouds,” Qrious K for “Limitless” and Emily Grace for “Ukraine, Giver of Bread.”
For almost all the artwork of past and new winners displayed in Talley, students can look at the label and see when it was purchased and what the student's major was. Some even have a QR code that will let viewers see what that alumnus is up to today.
The sale has helped lead many students on a path to success in the art world. For example, NC State purchased an art piece called “Pins” from a student named Davis Choun in 2012, now a professional working artist. Choun also has an exhibition called “Pattern Assemblage” that was shown recently in the Craft Center in Thompson Hall.
All artwork in the sale ranges from $20-$400 with a few exceptions. Most of the pieces for sale are under $100 this year, making it more affordable for students and the public to support the sale. All of the proceeds from purchases go directly to the artists.
“NC State students should support the Student Art Sale because it is a really unique opportunity for them to go on to the gallery and see what kind of artwork their peers are making, last year our judge said that these are the future artists in our country that are putting work into this sale,” Sawyers-Williams said.
Sawyers-Williams also said that it is important to note that students shouldn’t feel pressured to make a purchase and just looking at the online gallery helps support the student artists.