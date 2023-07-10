Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” takes listeners on a nostalgic journey through a heartfelt exploration of love, vulnerability and self-expression with captivating melodies and timeless storytelling.
The highly anticipated album’s midnight release July 7 thrilled Swifties worldwide. At the age of 33, Swift finds herself at the pinnacle of her career, not only reclaiming ownership of her previous albums through re-recordings, but also enthralling fans with new music.
As part of her ongoing mission to reclaim artistic and financial control over her music, Swift asserts her creative autonomy with the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”
The album delivers exciting new elements, including a lyric shake-up in “Better Than Revenge” and the inclusion of six never-before-heard songs from the vault.
The original recording of “Better Than Revenge” has a chorus that some consider to have anti-feminist undertones. In the original 2010 version, Swift sings “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress.” Swift, known for her empowering and supportive approach towards women, took the opportunity to revisit the song. In the re-recorded 2023 version, Swift sings, “He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.”
The inclusion of six new songs has sparked excitement both from Taylor Swift and her devoted fan base.
“I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now,” Swift said via Instagram. “Therefore, you have six ‘From The Vault’ tracks!”
All six songs are individually unique while also retaining the signature pop and country elements that contributed to “Speak Now” upon its original release.
“I Can See You” emerges as a promising contender among the six songs, capturing early favoritism from fans. Its distinction is heightened by the fact that it is the sole track to be accompanied by a music video upon its release. Featuring an irresistibly catchy melody, the song shines brightly within the “From the Vault” tracks.
“Timeless” closes off the album, and stands out as a new storytelling gem inviting listeners to embark on a journey where love defies the constraints of time and serves as a constant force that binds souls together.
In the ever-evolving world of music, the allure of nostalgia remains strong. With the re-release of tracks such as “Mine,” “Back To December,” “Mean” and “The Story of Us,” Swift has sparked a resurgence in popularity of these cherished songs.
While these songs are familiar and cherished by fans, they come with subtle changes in the re-recorded versions. It’s expected that Swift’s vocals sound different, as she originally recorded them over a decade ago. However, Swift’s vocal changes do not diminish the enjoyment of her songs — they offer a unique opportunity for listeners to experience a more mature and evolved sound from Swift. The growth in her voice adds value to “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” and makes it a distinct piece of work from the original.
"Mine," the opening track of "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)," dives into the journey of love, fearlessly embracing the uncertainties of relationships. This beloved song is known for its infectious and catchy chorus that captivates listeners from the start. Through heartfelt storytelling and relatable lyrics, "Mine" evokes a sense of nostalgia, reminding listeners of the exhilaration and vulnerability that come with opening our hearts to love.
“Back to December” stands as one of Taylor Swift’s most vulnerable and honest songs, showcasing her willingness to delve deep into emotional territory. It weaves an intricate and heartfelt tale of past regret and the longing to make amends. The song’s poignant anthem status arises from its ability to evoke a sense of longing, capturing raw emotions tied to pining over past loves and the profound impact they hold over our lives.
Swift’s ninth track “Enchanted” has undoubtedly emerged as a standout song that goes beyond the original six singles from “Speak Now,” carrying its popularity over to the re-recorded version. The nearly six-minute-long song weaves a whimsical tale of someone being enthralled after a first encounter, filled with hope for a potential romantic connection.
Notably, “Enchanted” holds a special place in Swift’s live performances as the only song from “Speak Now” that she consistently includes in her Eras tour, highlighting its personal significance to her.
As we await to see the commercial success of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” one thing is for certain: her loyal fan base will unwaveringly support and rally behind any project she releases.
