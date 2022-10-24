Directed by Mia Self, "The Crucible" is University Theatre’s debut for the 2022 season and gives personality to a classic tale. The small stage at Titmus Theater could have created problems for the crew, but its unique setup and the cast’s creative use of space made the setting feel intimate instead of cramped. The low walls dividing the room gave the cast plenty of opportunities to push boundaries and make the limited space more interesting, and a forest background contributed to the illusion of a larger setting.
Most traditional performances of “The Crucible” put the women in long black dresses with bonnets. Colorful, slightly more modern dresses were used in this production, though, which brought more individuality both to the characters and the show as a whole. The costumes maintained the feeling of Salem in the late 1600s without condemning everyone to the same bland uniforms.
Chloe Dexter set the tone of the play with her performance as Betty Parris in the opening scene. Her distress was nearly permeable, and her body language quickly brought the stage to life. Although at first unconscious, she wakes up in a fit of screaming and flailing that brings a stark contrast to the solemn and quiet beginning of the scene. Right off the bat, the audience knows this is going to be an emotionally jarring play thanks to Dexter’s performance.
If you don’t already know the plot of “The Crucible,” Abigail Williams, played by Kat Cupp, can be a hard character to pin down. Cupp’s use of facial expressions, vocal tone and physical interactions with the other characters allowed them to slowly unveil their character’s loyalties and intentions without ever explicitly stating what they are. Their confidence on the stage created a captivating performance of a complex character.
Although he did not make an appearance until the second act, Daniel Piric was one of the most memorable actors for his portrayal of Deputy-Governor Thomas Danforth. Danforth is the kind of character that has an air of confidence, ego and self-possession. He unwaveringly commands the room, and Piric depicted this effortlessly.
Reverend John Hale is a difficult character to portray. He goes through an intense character arc in which he is forced to confront his long-lasting ideals and comes out the other side a changed man. In Bean Hopper’s performance of the Reverend, they displayed great chemistry with the other characters, but their deep emotional struggles fell a bit flat. Hopper clearly had potential and likely would have been perfect in the role of Giles or Judge Hathorne.
When you think of “The Crucible,” there is a good chance you picture John Proctor. His character is meant to encapsulate the emotional turmoil and conflict of the play, and William Kalland’s performance did not disappoint. The depth of his character was present from the beginning, and every part of his acting was impressive. From his voice control to body language and interactions, Kalland communicated the unspoken complexity of John Proctor and captured his inner turmoil with ease.
University Theatre’s newest debut promises an invigorating experience amid complex characters and boundary-pushing dialogue. The cast and crew of “The Crucible” did a wonderful job, and it’s well worth your time to buy a ticket and head to Titmus Theater.