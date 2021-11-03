University Theater recently presented Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as its first major show since COVID-19 stopped in-person productions last semester. The show was open to the public from Oct. 14-24 at Titmus Theater in Thompson Hall.
Joshua Reaves, the program director of University Theatre, explained the reason it chose to perform “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
“‘Midsummer’ offers a lot of opportunities for a lot of students across a lot of varied abilities. … It’s an ensemble piece, there's not one main character here or there,” Reaves said. “It’s got some strong parts, but it is a group effort. It’s fun, it's lighthearted. A lot of students are familiar with the work. It’s a gateway show into Shakespeare, and we read it during our out-loud program during the pandemic. We had a lot of students turn out for it.”
This show also provided opportunities for many students to get involved.
“It’s a show that allows a lot of students from the performance side to shine,” Reaves said. “But it also allows our technicians, our designers, our artists and our theater majors [to shine]. It’s a forest with fairies, you know, what amazing opportunities can we make with our costume shop, with our scene shop, with our lighting projections and sound shops. It was a huge effort and a great way to be like, ‘Alright everyone, let's come back and make theater.’”
Reaves said the energy is similar to pre-pandemic semesters. The group is back to producing large-scale shows in light of COVID-19 guidelines, and theater fans have returned in full force.
This semester, audiences have mostly been made up of NC State students and staff.
“This year we are only doing two big productions, and that has everything to do with resources, the ability to actually produce these shows, to also just remind ourselves how to do this all again,” Reaves said. “We learned a lot the last year and a half and expanded our offerings to include non-traditional [theater events]. … Basically doing a more variety of items.”
Mia Self, the assistant director of acting and directing at University Theatre, directed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and explained the rehearsal process. After casting in early September, students rehearsed for five weeks and spent hours practicing at a time.
“We did a couple of readthroughs to talk about who are these people, what is happening within the action of this play,” Self said. “All of the actors, by and large, did coaching along the way, in addition to the time they spend in rehearsal, which is between three and four hours, five nights a week.”
When asked what was most exciting about being back in person, Self described the collaborative work process between directors and students.
“The funny thing about directing is taking everybody's great ideas and connecting the dots, and so I don’t have to do all of that thinking,” Self said. “I just have to provide a structure in which it can happen and be willing to recognize all of the great work that comes out.”
University Theatre is often the backstage operator of events in the Stewart and Thompson Theaters. It also offers a minor in theater.
For additional information about University Theatre, visit its website.