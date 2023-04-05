College life can be very stressful, especially in the months following spring break and leading up to the last day of class. Finding resources that are intriguing, helpful and right for you may be challenging. NC State offers many well-known resources; however, there is a unique and accessible resource students may be unaware of.
Located on the bottom floor right near the pool entrance of Carmichael Gym lies the sauna room. The completely wooden room with two stacked benches is lit by two dim lights with a temperature anywhere between 160-170 degrees.
This special environment is a great resource for students looking to improve their mental and physical well-being. Studies have shown sauna bathing can have many health benefits such as reduction in risk of developing high blood pressure or cardiovascular disease.
At NC State, there is a community of students that regularly use the sauna for a multitude of purposes including stress relief, muscle replenishing, cardiovascular training, detoxing and even socialization.
John Rogers, a fourth-year studying finance, said before attending NC State, he had never been to a sauna and didn’t know what a sauna was.
“I didn't know what it was until my freshman year roommate was going and invited me,” Rogers said. “He explained to me what it was and why people go. I really enjoyed how I felt when I left, and I've gone habitually ever since then.”
Isabella Castineyra, a fourth-year studying communication, has used the sauna since her first year and said she feels much better when using the sauna while she’s overwhelmed or stressed.
“I also like the social aspect of it,” Castineyra said. “If you don't want to [talk], you don't have to. You can mind your own business and keep your headphones in, but I've had some really funny conversations.”
Jason Spivey, the associate director at Wellness and Recreation, said the sauna has been at Carmichael Gym since at least 2003. In 2016, Spivey was part of the locker renovation project, which included relocating the sauna, improving the lighting and replacing the wood.
“We located it closer to the Aquatic Center and adjacent to the entrances of the locker rooms,” Spivey said. “It's a better and improved look and feel inside of it from the previous one.”
Going to the gym or exercising can be a hard thing to find motivation for, but using the sauna is a great alternative for those who want to work on their physical health but feel as if they don’t know where to start.
“It's not easy, but it's easier than working out,” Rogers said. “All you have to do is just not leave. Also when I do leave, I almost feel a runner's high, and I like the feeling a lot.”
Renee Harrington, assistant teaching professor in the Department of Health and Exercise Studies, said it’s important to be mindful of what temperature you're coming from, what you're accustomed to and to start with shorter amounts of time.
Even though Harrington learned about heat therapy and other related topics during her time as a health educator, it is not currently in the NC State curriculum.
“That’d be really interesting to have students in groups where they work together to research … the science behind [sauna bathing] and be able to present that because that would enable future students new forms of recovery or wellness tools that they could follow that same logic and thought process,” Harrington said.
Using the sauna has many health benefits, but may not be the right wellness resource for you. Everyone’s psychological makeup is different, and it is important to be aware of your body and limits when using the sauna so you can find the right balance and what works best for you.
“I would say that it’s definitely something to consider,” Castineyra said. “It’s something different to do, and I look forward to it throughout the week.”
Despite its many health benefits, there are some risks to extended sauna use, such as dehydration. WellRec and medical experts recommend limiting sauna usage to around 10-minute sessions and drinking water after each session.
More information about rules, operation hours, exact location and user guidelines can be found under the guidelines section of the facilities tab on the Wellness and Recreation page.
