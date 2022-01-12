BugFest is an annual event that attracts over 30,000 people each year to experience and learn from over 100 exhibits, crafts, and bug-related activities. The theme of BugFest 2019 is beetles, and visitors can explore the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences to learn more about these interesting creatures. Photo above of caterpillar species, Eumorpha Pandorus, was taken on September 21, 2019.