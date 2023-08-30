Raleigh-based music pair The One Eighties creates a unique listening experience in their first indie-alternative record, “Minefields.”
The group, consisting of Autumn Brand and Daniel Cook, emerged from the Americana-alternative band New Reveille during the pandemic.
Their music is an immersion of sounds from roots, steel guitars, ‘80s synth and strings — sound-making is at the heart of their music.
“You’re getting a sound that literally no one in the entire world will ever use,” Brand said. “We created it.”
Inspired by the uncertainty of the pandemic, the name of their first album reflects their mindset at the time.
“We weren’t sure what we were gonna call the album until we were at the very end of it,” Cook said. “We realized there was this common thread throughout the album: trying to deal with uncertainty, the pandemic and a lot of change in our personal lives. You never know exactly where you’re going to step. It’s like a minefield, but you have to step anyway.”
The One Eighties’ music can be refreshing and therapeutic to college students as they navigate classes and discover their higher purpose. Cook hopes the depth of their songs relates to a college-age demographic and inspires them to think deeply.
“There’s a lot of layers to it,” Cook said. “It’s very much the anti-TikTok, not quick, bite-size, digestible, not pop numbers. It leaves more to ponder.”
The band said experimentation played a key role in creating the sound of the album.
“We spent thousands of hours making this album,” Cook said. “There was a period when we just experimented with sounds. … We decided to realize there were other ways of creating textures that could be really spontaneous and like throwing paint at the wall.”
The One Eighties had their album release party Aug. 25 at Kings in Raleigh to showcase their novel songs. The band expressed positive hopes for it.
“Hoping we can connect to the audience and that the audience can connect to us and there [can] be that symbiotic relationship, feeding off each other and having a good time,” Brand said.
The event drew a diverse crowd and featured a number with George Hage, their friend and former band member of New Reveille.
Attendee Steve Mikes, who had not heard of The One Eighties prior to the event, revered the talent of the band after it was over.
“The lead singer has phenomenal control of her voice, fantastic projection, and I think she’s extremely skilled in the violin,” Mikes said. “It was really great.”
For more information about the band and links to their new album “Minefields,” visit their website.
