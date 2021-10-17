Editor’s Note: This review contains references to sexual assault.
“The Last Duel” takes a look into sexual assault in what could be considered an incredibly bleak time in history for women. Written by Nicole Holofcener and the “Good Will Hunting” duo of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, “The Last Duel” explores the true story of the titular last duel of France, centered around the rape of Marguerite de Thibouville, played by Jodie Comer. Damon and Affleck star beside Comer and Adam Driver. This hefty cast is directed by veteran Ridley Scott.
The story is broken into three distinct chapters. There’s the truth according to Jean de Carrouges (Damon), the truth according to Jacques Le Gris (Driver), and the truth, implied to be the whole truth, according to Marguerite. I was largely uninterested in the first two chapters because I wanted to hear from the survivor, which works against the conceit of the film.
Technically, this is a boring film. There is some interesting camera work and interestingly distinct differences between the same scene in each chapter, but besides that, the already drab setting of 1300s France is made even more so with a bland color palette and gray/blue color grading reminiscent of “Twilight.” Honestly, I was hoping for a lot more directorially from Scott, but the technical elements are simply not the star of the show.
More than anything, “The Last Duel” is an actor’s showcase. Once you look past the mullet, Damon gives a pretty great performance and shines as an awards contender. Driver was just fine; he plays a mean and broad man, which you can say about him in essentially any film. I personally appreciate this kind of performance from Driver, but I understand that it’s usually fairly one note and uninteresting. Furthermore, I wish Affleck had more time in this film. His silly blonde hair, soul patch and devil-may-care attitude is something usually unseen from Affleck, so much so that I was convinced that it had to be his brother, Casey Affleck, for most of the film.
Comer especially shines throughout the film as a completely different type in each chapter of the film. In the first chapter, she is the doting wife of Jean de Carrouges, and in the second she’s a flirtatious maiden who happens to be married. In the third, she becomes her own person, and, although I still don’t love the structure, Comer’s dynamic performance is the one highlight of that format. More than anyone in this film, she deserves the accolades.
“The Last Duel” is, overall, forgettable. It doesn’t say anything new or particularly interesting about sexual assault and seems to be a project borne of the #MeToo movement, but pushed back and back until it feels out of place in the current climate. With “House of Gucci” just around the corner, Scott is giving a big awards year to all of his actors, but isn’t paying enough attention to making the films themselves enjoyable.
