On the cover of the Feb. 26, 1986 special issue of Technician, Martin Luther King Jr., depicted in graphite by graphic designer Benjamin Bolton, passionately preaches with a raised fist. Above him reads: “We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” In the bottom left corner is the label “Black History Month Special.” This was the first acknowledgement of Black History Month on NC State’s campus, historic in every way.
Though U.S. presidents began to officially recognize Black History Month in 1976, acknowledgment of the month was slow to reach NC State’s predominantly white campus. A decade after the month’s first official recognition, Black history was being made in abundance at NC State. Within a five-year period, the University saw its first Black student body president, Kevin Howell, Technician’s first Black Editor-in-Chief, Dwuan June, and back-to-back Black winners of Miss NCSU.
“We had history lining up out to the street,” said June, who served as editor-in-chief of Technician’s Vol. 70 during the 1989-90 academic year. “That’s what I remember most about that time — just watching it unfold in front of us.”
In the Technician office in 1986, June, then the assistant news editor, decided alongside other Technician staff that it was time for more recognition and planned Technician’s first Black History Month special.
“It was the first time as a paper and as a community that we said ‘Hey, this is Black History Month, let’s not forget it,’” June said.
That first issue included a letter from the then-Editor-In-Chief Barry Bowden titled “Discrimination is still a reality,” a comprehensive list of Black organizations including fraternities, dance groups and academic societies, and a feature on cover artist Bolton, a Black basketball player who used art as escape from the stresses of campus life.
This issue initiated 45 years of Black History Month festivities at NC State. Each February for the next four decades, Technician published a Black History Month special highlighting notable Black students, faculty and alumni, prevalent issues regarding Black culture, and events such as film showings or guest lectures.
With the growth and relocation of the African American Cultural Center (AACC), Black History Month programming expanded beyond campus journalism. In 1989, NC State’s Black Repertory Theater established the Ebony Man competition which occurred every February and was meant to uplift the Black male image through the display of Black excellence.
In 1990, the NC State bookstore began an annual Black History Month celebration which included displays of significant works by Black artists, lectures from prominent Black faculty and student poetry readings. The University hosted several significant guest speakers including Octavia Butler, Toni Morrison and Sister Souljah.
These events were not without pushback. In the early 1990s, many of the early traditions were heavily criticized by white students across campus. There were accusations of reverse racism, in which students accused the AACC of exclusionary behavior, calling the Ebony Man competition counterproductive. Published columns debated the necessity of such programming, with inflammatory coverage from Technician leading to the creation of the Nubian Message.
Sister Souljah’s visit in particular caused controversy among students and staff alike. A musician and activist, Sister Souljah was seen by many as extremist and condoning of violence. One student compared her philosophy to Adolf Hitler’s while others saw her unapologetic affirmation as empowering and inspiring.
Familiar debates as to the value and ramifications of celebrating Black History Month were also discussed on campus during this time. In one of the earliest issues of Nubian Message, students discussed the implications of Black History Month being the shortest month of the year, ultimately concluding that while not enough in and of itself, Black History Month was vital in the holding of space for remembrance.
June said despite the importance of Black history celebration, the truly vital work lies in incorporating comprehensive Black history into K-12 education.
“[Black History Month] can potentially be a crutch,” June said. “In an ideal world, there wouldn’t be a Black history month. It would be taught in our schools all year.”
In the late 1990s, Black students made up almost 10% of the student body, a number that has been steadily decreasing since the turn of the century, now sitting at 6.4%. This is a drastic decrease that is consistent with national trends across universities.
Kwesi Brookins, an associate professor of psychology and Africana studies and the director of the Africana studies program with a doctorate in psychology, has been with the University in some capacity for over 30 years and said the decrease in the percentage of Black students could reduce the number of celebratory events such as previously held Brotherhood dinners in conjunction with neighboring historically Black colleges.
“I don't know how it might be connected to the numbers, but certainly when you have a more critical mass of students those events are more likely to happen,” Brookins said. “When you lose numbers, I think it makes Black History Month and what it signifies that much more important.”
Looking forward, Andaiye Qaasim, the assistant director of the AACC, is intent on filling the gap created by the declining Black student population. Coming off a year of virtual Black History Month programming, she is committed to building community support and student involvement.
“As we're talking about community building and supporting Black student leadership on campus, one of my goals for next year will be thinking about Black History Month as fully student-thought and student-led as well,” Qaasim said.
Dr. King’s quote displayed on the cover of that historic 1986 issue of Technician is a challenge to Black students and white students alike: do not allow history to decide. Learn it so that you do not repeat it. If there is one consistency in the celebration of Black History Month at NC State for the past 45 years, it is the indisputable importance of understanding historical Black experiences in predominantly white spaces.
“History is not just passed,” Brookins said. “History is being made everyday. Decisions we make in relationships that we have matter every moment.”