Alternative rock standards The Head and the Heart and The Revivalists coupled together to co-headline for a tour of their most recent albums, “Every Shade of Blue” and “Pour It Out Into The Night” respectively, at Red Hat Amphitheater on Thursday.
The show began with opening act Jamie Wyatt, an Americana, outlaw country music singer whose cosmic sound and Western flair complemented both bands' later setlists.
Personalities of all sorts flocked to the show, but the Blundstone-wearers and REI dwellers gathered in full for the Pacific-Northwest-originating six-member band, The Head and the Heart.
Dressed bright and light, the band started their setlist with the peppy “All We Ever Knew,” and the crowd dug the carefree energy the band exuded.
They later transitioned into a spooky, swingy tune titled “Ghosts” from their first self-titled album. The song focused on the fun, jitterbug keys from band pianist Kenny Hensley.
The Revivalists joined in on The Head and The Heart's fun and entered the stage for “Lost in My Mind,” adding maracas and energy to the classic indie-folk tune.
When The Revivalists exited the stage, The Head and The Heart singer Jonathan Russell said the band liked the pairing.
"[We] enjoy switching off being the opening and closing act with The Revivalists," Russell said to the crowd.
Russell said the band enjoys switching up their set lists every show, and he introduced “10,000 Weight in Gold,” an emotional ballad the band had yet to play on tour.
Keeping the emotions high, the band sang “Honeybee,” a quintessential love song and single from the 2019 “Living Mirage” album. Married band members Charity Rose Thielen and Matt Gervais exchanged loving glances during the song, heightening the gushy feelings associated with the lyrics to the tune.
The Head and the Heart rounded off their setlist with the nostalgic “Rivers and Roads,” speaking on the passage of time and the feeling of missing old faces.
After a set that encompassed the human experience, the bluesy-rock, eight-man band The Revivalists returned to the stage for the final act. They opened their set with “Good Old Days,” an upbeat, reminiscent tune from “Pour it Out into the Night.”
Lead singer David Shaw immediately brought an infectious rockstar energy upon entering the stage, and the crowd loosened up at his sight.
Shaw was exceptionally fond of the Raleigh crowd, noting their enthusiasm for both bands.
"There's always a special kind of energy here, but you guys brought it," Shaw said.
The band drew on their Southern, New Orleans roots when performing boot-stomping “Down in The Dirt,” which transitioned into the remorseful “It Was A Sin.”
The band's instrumentals were nothing short of impressive. Saxophonist Rob Ingraham took the night away during his solo in “Upright,” and each song faded perfectly into the next, whether through fingerpicking guitar or drums.
A setlist highlight was when the band covered ‘90s grunge staple Radiohead's “High and Dry” in a rock ‘n' roll, Revivalists manner. Everyone in the crowd knew the lyrics to the classic, creating a goosebump-evoking performance.
Soon after, the band broke to wish a happy birthday to an audience member, in which they proceeded to play “Celebration,” a happy, dancey tune from their 2018 album, “Take Good Care.”
After a brief stage exit, the band returned for an encore, including “Only You,” followed by the popular “Wish I Knew You,” which finished with another saxophone solo from Ingraham.
The Head and the Heart then re-entered the stage for The Revivalists' last song of the night, “Kid,” a hit from their most recent album. Both bands danced, laughed and made authentic music in pure bliss for the last few moments of the summer night.
Be sure to stay in the know on everything The Head and The Heart, The Revivalists and Jamie Wyatt by frequenting their websites and social media.
