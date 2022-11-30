The GLBT Center has a unique library where students can check out books. The books range from textbooks to graphic novels and are a variety of genres. If you’re looking to learn more about the LGBTQ community, to become more educated about LGBTQ issues or just want to read a fictional story about a member of the community, then the GLBT Center’s library has a book for you.
Assistant director of the GLBT Center Rain Garant spoke about the library’s creation and the wide variety of books it contains. Garant said historically, libraries exist in LGBTQ resource offices due to student need and are often donation-based.
“These libraries serve as archives for resources and provide a safe way to learn for students who want more information about theirs and other identities,” Garant said.
Administrative assistant and support specialist of the GLBT Center Tracy Ferry spoke about her favorite aspects of the library.
“I admire the diversity of the collection, its organization, and the liveliness of the library’s decorations,” Ferry said. “I also like that the bookshelves are multipurpose, as they also contain supplies for crafts.”
The center adds books to the library on an annual basis and sets aside funds to purchase new books. Every spring, they send out a recommendation form that allows students to suggest books the GLBT Center library should have. Garant said the GLBT Center often looks at current pop culture, best book lists and queer studies course syllabi for additional book recommendations.
“We also have a fairly large collection of historical memoirs from before and after the Stonewall era and various books that fit into the psychology, sociology and women’s and gender studies categories,” Garant said.
Garant said one of the most popular books in the collection is “The Song of Achilles”by Madeline Miller. The award-winning novel gets rented out so often that the library had to buy a second copy. Another is “Detransition Baby”by Torrey Peters, which received critical acclaim and is a national bestseller. There’s even a waitlist for borrowing it at the moment.
“The GLBT Center team puts out a curated monthly book recommendation list that is displayed on the shelves,” Garant said. “It’s the best place to start if you need a recommendation for something to read.”
The GLBT Center’s Instagram also has a section dedicated to some of the books the library has that cover topics such as LGBTQ rights movements, the history of the LGBTQ community, being a member of the community in modern America, coming out, the intersection of different identities, understanding asexuality and the relationship between religion and the LGBTQ community. Whether you’re looking to write a research paper or read a fictional story, the collection has the book you need.
Although it might initially seem like the GLBT Center and its library are only for members of the LGBTQ community, one of the best ways to become an ally to the community is through education and discussion with people who are knowledgeable about the topic. All students are encouraged to visit the GLBT Center and its library, which are both located on the fifth floor of Talley Student Union. If you’re looking for additional LGBTQ resources in NC State’s general libraries, check out this page.