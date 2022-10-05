NC State just got a new hangout spot, and you’re going to want to check it out. Filled with string lights, reused shipping containers and the “grouch” (a grass couch), students have another unique place to gather, do work and attend events on campus.
The Corner opened Sept. 27, and the inspiration behind the space came from the lack of a space on Centennial Campus for people to mingle. The space also represents Centennial’s mission for innovation with the use of shipping containers and a new location.
“Previously on Centennial Campus, there wasn't a spot for anyone to use for rest, lunch, meetings or whatever else,” said Jude DesNoyer, Centennial’s activation and outreach manager.
DesNoyer’s goal with the space is to create an environment where people can meet for any reason, whether it be for work, school or just to hang out. The name comes from the physical location being on the corner of Main Campus Drive and Research Drive.
“I try to create programming opportunities that are open to everyone, and I wanted a space that is free and open for everyone to use,” DesNoyer said.
The space serves as a central location for meetings and lies in a spot on Centennial Campus between businesses and the University, so students, faculty and citizens can all access it easily. Plus, there are various food trucks within walking distance from The Corner for food options.
“It is right at the intersection of where the private industry meets a lot of the education on campus, and right across the street is where the private businesses are,” DesNoyer said. “So we tried to create an intersection there and mash different demographics together; The Corner is for everyone to program for free.”
The Corner is also reservable, but keeping in mind the hope to give space to everyone, DesNoyer said it works on a situation-by-situation basis. For example, a group may only be able to reserve one container at a time, while leaving the rest of the space open for others to come and go as they please.
“You’re welcome to use it for your programming, but we try to encourage the programming taking place to be open for everyone,” DesNoyer said. “So, we may not give you the entire space to shut it down and let you take one shipping container, but there are several options on the website for reserving.”
DesNoyer said he hopes to have events happening at the space at least three days per week, specifically during lunch hours. The space is being used for a variety of events, such as a food truck rodeo that occurred Sept. 28 and will even begin hosting weekly live music starting Oct. 12.
Maddie Jennette, a fifth-year studying computer engineering and WKNC’s general manager, said WKNC used to put on live performances and she wants to bring it back through The Corner.
“I’ve been inspired by people wanting local music on campus that they can go to,” Jennette said. “We can book shows downtown all we want, but it is hard for a lot of people to get to downtown, so I want on-campus events that students can get to easily.”
Currently, Jennette is in the process of booking local artists. The first installment will host Oliver Boydt, a local musician, and live music will occur every Wednesday at noon.
DesNoyer hopes The Corner will become a bustling space for people on and off campus to connect and program. Visit The Corner’s website for information about parking, reserving the space or exact locations.