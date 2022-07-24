If you’re looking for scenic or peaceful places to set up your hammock, you’ll want to check out these parks across the Triangle. Whether you’re looking to take a nap or read a book, you’re guaranteed to discover the perfect summer relaxation spot for your needs.
Lake Johnson Park
Located in Raleigh, NC on Avent Ferry Road, Lake Johnson Park is mere miles from campus. This park has designated hammocking posts, which are situated along the greenway trail. Lake Johnson is the perfect place to go if you are looking for a scenic place to hammock and relax while enjoying the lake views. There tend to be a lot of people hammocking around the same area, so I wouldn’t recommend this spot for napping; however, it’s ideal for hanging out with your friends.
Dorothea Dix Park
Love hammocking, but don’t have a hammock? Don’t fear, Dorothea Dix Park is here. There is a huge hammock grove located in the pine trees at the Big Field. While there are plenty of hammocks available, the park is very popular, so it would be wise to go early and claim your spot. This park is the busiest during the sunflower season, where people come to visit and take pictures at the gorgeous field. Dorothea Dix Park is the perfect place to relax and have a fun day out, with plenty of picnic spots and large fields to play games.
William B. Umstead State Park
If you want to string up a hammock when you get tired of hiking, then Umstead State Park is the place for you. There are several walking trails where you can find a spot and set your hammock up. From areas near the creek to lively places around the field, you have plenty of options available. This is by far the best place to go for a taste of peace and pleasant scenery.
Eno River State Park
You should go set up your ENO at Eno … get it? Located in Durham, NC, the best places to hammock at Eno State Park are right along the river or next to over 30 miles of trails. While this park is both scenic and peaceful, it is large, so it isn’t the safest place to go if you’re new to hammocking. For seasoned hammock-ers, however, Eno River State Park is a great adventure.
Lake Crabtree County Park
I always gatekeep this park since it’s my favorite place, but I can’t keep Lake Crabtree a secret any longer — it’s guaranteed to be one of the best hammocking spots. The ideal place to set up your hammock is next to the lighthouse, by the picnic tables. There are several trees grouped together, providing plenty of shade to prevent sunburn. Personally, I love going here because it gives me the experience of being at the beach without actually going to the beach. There are volleyball courts, boating, a sandy shore and a large trail that leads to other parks. Lake Crabtree is located in Morrisville, NC, which is a little far from campus, but it’s definitely worth checking out.