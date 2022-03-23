The newest Batman flick is the hottest film to hit theaters since “Spiderman: No Way Home.” Although its runtime is nearly three hours, it doesn’t feel that way. The pacing is actually pretty perfect, despite its length. There are a lot of beautifully shot scenes, and it’s arguably one of the best movies of 2022 so far.
“The Batman” takes a different turn than in “The Dark Knight” trilogy or “Justice League.” Pattinson’s narration and the quiet gloominess of the film make it more like a neo-noir, which definitely makes it appealing, even if you’re not a big DC fan to begin with. Despite being filmed in the U.K., the setup of Gotham City in the film gives off New York City vibes.
The plot is definitely unpredictable. Though the structure of the film is pretty straightforward, it begins in media res, no flashbacks to the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne and no young Bruce Wayne training to become a vigilante — just a young, inexperienced Batman plunged into solving a murder-spree of the Gotham City elites. The only backstory given throughout the film is what is immediately essential to the Riddler’s plot.
It’s super interesting to watch how Batman interacts with Catwoman and the Penguin to help bring down the Riddler. Every new crime the Riddler has done is so intricately thought out, planned and part of an overarching grand plot which shakes the core of the city. It’s scary how brilliant Matt Reeves’ writing is. “The Batman” follows these crimes one by one and emphasizes Batman’s talent as a detective as he takes down the Riddler which is why it’s so riveting to watch.
Robert Pattinson’s performance as Batman is amazing. Although many people were questioning whether or not he would be good since most moviegoers remember him from his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series, seeing him in the Batman suit definitely blew those thoughts away. It was clear to see how perfect he is for the role. Pattinson brings this fitting, sad and gloomy vibe to Bruce Wayne’s character.
Plus, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman and Pattinson’s Batman have good chemistry on screen. It’s super encapsulating to watch them work together, and even in off-screen interviews, they seem like great friends.
Rounding out the performances of the main characters, let’s talk about Paul Dano as the Riddler. His interactions with Batman are both super entertaining and anxiety-inducing — the Riddler has this weird obsession with Batman. It seems like everyone in Gotham plays a part in his plans, even the man in the mask. Dano is so captivating to watch in this movie because he’s so unpredictable, as someone in the audience you have no idea what he has planned next.
The cinematography, done by Academy Award-nominee Greig Fraser, is just breathtaking in its use of shadows, minimal lighting and warm color grading. There are so many good scenes, from action ones to ones with Batman and Catwoman, and many more that are truly breathtaking to watch.
The opening shot in particular is phenomenal — it does a great job of presenting the setting and the characters, and sets the scene well enough to where you’re locked in and ready to see the story that’s about to be unveiled to you.
Michael Giacchino’s score in this movie is truly something that really sets the tone with every scene. Catwoman’s theme does this especially well. It starts off with this eerie piano that really draws you in and then comes in with a soft and serene collection of string instruments that turn it into something romantic.
It’s super fitting for scenes that she shares with Batman because it helps you feel all the raw and beautiful emotions that they’re feeling on screen as they interact with each other. And when Giacchino isn’t called upon to score the film, the use of Nirvana’s “Something’s In The Way” is masterful.
The ending to this movie was crazy intense and leaves the audience wanting more and anxiously anticipating what will happen next in this saga. The Batman movie is definitely one people will be talking about for a long time, and thankfully there’s already talk about a sequel too.