Myra Bari, Culture Editor: My top track this month (which has honestly been on repeat for the last couple of months as well) is “Intezaar” by Lahore, Pakistan-based electronic pop and R&B duo Hassan & Roshaan with vocals from Zahra Paracha. I heard this somewhere on TikTok in September, and it’s been stuck in my head ever since. The production is top-notch and I really vibe with the chorus.
Bryan Pyrtle, Sports Editor: I started getting invested in the independent country scene about a year ago, and I’ve been a big fan ever since. Tyler Childers is one of my recent favorites, especially after “Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?” released Sept. 30. Some fans were put off by the Joyful Noise remixes on the album’s third disc, but I thoroughly enjoyed their more experimental sound. The Joyful Noise version of “The Way of the Triune God” is, in a word, bouncy. I really like how the snippet from “The Andy Griffith Show” feeds into the main lick. Great song.
Abigail Ali, News Editor: As a Taylor Swift fan, it is my duty to ensure a song from “Midnights” is included in this list. At this point in time, I can confidently say “The Great War” is my favorite song off of the new album. The song carries the lyrical drama of “1989” but keeps the laid back tone of “Folklore.” My favorite songs of Swift’s include whimsical storytelling, so “The Great War” being this year’s favorite only makes sense.
Mary Kate Giuffrida, Assistant Copy Desk Chief: My top artist of this year (besides Taylor Swift) has by far been Noah Kahan. His new album, “Stick Season,” took over all my top songs as soon as it came out. My favorites are “Homesick” and “Everywhere, Everything.” His voice is amazing, and the album has that perfect feel that makes you feel like driving through the mountains while the leaves are orange.
Emily Vespa, Assistant News Editor: All four minutes and 58 seconds of the song “Mercury” by Steve Lacy are amazing. Shout out to Geminis.
Mariana Fabian, Opinion Editor: My song of the year is “Alien Superstar” by Beyonce. From her incredible album, “Renaissance,” this track is number three but should honestly be number one (wink wink). I belted this song and almost broke my car stereo system, so it’s definitely one of my favorites of the year. Thanks, Queen B.
Sam Overton, Managing Editor: “Me & My Dog” by Boygenius. For all of my self-destructive friends out there, this one’s for you.
Heidi Reid, Assistant News Editor: I have been listening to “Acolyte” by Slaughter Beach, Dog on repeat for the past month. Although this song was originally released in 2017, the band re-recorded it and included the track in their live album “Live at the Cabin” released this past October. This new version feels more sincere but still reflects their signature sound that’s indie rock but almost midwest emo. I’m not usually a huge fan of live albums, but this one was definitely a highlight of 2022 for me.
Chloe Allen, Video Editor: As a former emo kid, I don’t think there’s been a song this year whose release was as impactful to me as My Chemical Romance’s “The Foundations of Decay.” “The Foundations of Decay” was MCR’s first release since they came back from their six-year hiatus and addresses themes of death and decay, digging deep into the traumas of lead singer Gerard Way and takes the band’s sound away from the electronic rock vibes of the band’s last studio album, “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” and closer to the gothic, punk rock vibes of their first studio album, “I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love.” This song takes the listener into the mind and honest thoughts of Way in a manner I feel the band has never done before, and listening to it for the first time on its release day is an experience I’lll never forget.
Ellie Bruno, Design Editor: My song of the year is easily “Funeral Grey” by the band Waterparks. I’m technically biased since I’ve been a massive fan since 2016, but that’s beside the point. It’s a perfect upbeat — and unconventional — love song that never fails to put me in a good mood. Poppy, edgy and distinctly Waterparks, “Funeral Grey” will be the highlight of my Spotify Wrapped.
Wade Bowman, Managing Editor: My pick for song of the year has to go to Peach Pit’s “Give Up Baby Go” from their newest album “From 2 to 3.” The project dropped in early March, but a lot of the tracks I loved on first listen are still on repeat as the year draws to a close. Even though “From 2 to 3” strays away from that dirty, unpolished garage band sound that raised the band up the indie-rock charts, the newer, cleaner tone is a welcomed change of pace in the group’s discography.
Jameson Wolf, Assistant Culture Editor: My most recent repeat song is The Killers’ latest single “Boy.” Especially as winter creeps in and it’s dark by 5 p.m., “Boy” sends me right back to the joy of late-night summer drives.
Allie Remhof, Copy Desk Chief: This year, I got my driver’s license, and singing alone in the car is now a highlight of my day. My favorite song to drive to is “Hot Girl” by Charli XCX, written for the movie “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” I didn’t like the movie, but this song is far and beyond the best thing to come from it, and it is the ideal song for the car, even if that car isn’t a Bentley truck (vroom vroom). Charli XCX makes endlessly fun pop music, and her album “Crash” is one of the best of the year.
Ethan Rimolt, Assistant Photo Editor: After my time this summer in the Appalachian mountains, I’ve been big into Tyler Childers. Driving an old truck through the morning mist, windows down, with the confident guitar strums and captivating lyrics of his song “Whitehouse Road” playing gives you an air of confidence unlike any other tune. This has been a repeat in my playlist ever since, and is an absolute must have for everyone’s playlist.