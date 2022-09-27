Myra Bari, Culture Editor
Song: ”Ice Cold” by Strange Wonders
I’m actually mutuals with one of the band members so this is kind of biased, but Strange Wonders has to be one of my favorite Raleigh bands. "Ice Cold" is the second track in their first studio album “Foolish Boy,” an ode to a relationship gone wrong. The raspy vocals and the lazy guitar strumming are an excellent duo, a common theme throughout “Foolish Boy.”
Cameron Rhinehardt, Brand Manager
Song: “Selfish” by By George
This song is so upbeat, I always play it when I need a pick-me-up! After seeing this band open for COIN and The Backseat Lovers at Wolfstock, I have loved their music, especially this song. All of the songs on this album fall into the “chill rock” genre, but they all put me in a good mood immediately after listening.
Allie Remhof, Copy Desk Chief
Song: “Die Young” by Sylvan Esso
When I think of contemporary Triangle music, I think about Sylvan Esso. Sylvan Esso is a band from North Carolina I’m always excited to talk about. From Durham, duo Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn make fun electronic music that I always love, and “Die Young” is an upbeat favorite of mine. Meath and Sanborn’s music is pretty big, but that doesn’t make me love it any less.
Abigail Ali, News Editor
Song: “Dunes” by Center Positive
“Dunes” is written by two brothers, Brady and Drew Armstrong from Edenton, North Carolina. The brothers now live hundreds of miles away from each other with one of them now living in Virginia Beach and one in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Despite the distance, they were still able to record and release their first album “Seagull.” I actually was friends with Brady in high school, and when they released their first song “Dunes,” I was so impressed and still listen to it to this day.
Emily Vespa, Assistant News Editor
Song: “Serotonin” by The Phase Issues
The Phase Issues are actually a band from Tennessee, not North Carolina, but their experimental indie vibe is really contagious. “Serotonin” is a fun, beachy song I love to listen to on the way home from work. The lead vocalist’s voice is really deep and soothing, and the crescendo at the end is simply too good.
Heidi Reid, Assistant News Editor
Song: “Gentleman’s Jack” by MJ Lenderman
MJ Lenderman is an artist from Asheville who performed at Hopscotch this past month. This song is much slower than the majority of his music, but it’s relaxing and well-written. He also has a great cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Perfect” that is definitely worth a listen.
Elyse Boldizar, Assistant Opinion Editor
Song: “Are We There Yet” by By George
By George feels like a local band staple at this point, and this is such a fun, lighthearted song that’s perfect for the summer! Even going into fall, it remains a solid jam.
Ellie Bruno, Design Editor
Song: “First Class” by Rainbow Kitten Surprise
My taste in music is all over the place (my Spotify Wrapped is a mess), but whenever I’m in a relaxed, acoustic mood, Rainbow Kitten Surprise is my go-to. Hailing from Boone, North Carolina, they specialize in a unique combination of acoustics and rock, resulting in some epic songs fit for any mood.
Sam Overton, Managing Editor
Song: “Ferrari” by Cigarettes @ Sunset
There’s nothing quite like the Boone music scene, and Cigarettes @ Sunset’s music is a perfect example of that outdoorsy, gritty, ever-so-melancholy sound. The small, Banner Elk-based band shows incredible talent through vocals, instrumentals and sound design, and I’m so excited to hear what tracks they have coming up next.
Jameson Wolf, Assistant Culture Editor
Song: “Louise” by Mipso
Mipso has become a staple on every folk playlist on my Spotify if for no other reason than Libby Rodenbaum’s exquisite fiddlework. In addition to being the song that introduced me to the band, “Louise” brings a Southern gothic vibe to a bittersweet, but hopeful, story that pulls you directly into the Blue Ridge mountains.