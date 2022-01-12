Jaylan Harrington, Editor-in-Chief: My goal is to find a hoodie for every single occasion. Dress hoodie, swimsuit hoodie, pajama hoodie — you name it, I’ll find a hoodie for it.
Tristan Tucker, Managing Editor: Be cute. But for real I’m cutting down on fast food, learning to cook more and going to the gym a minimum of four times a week. Normally I’m awful at keeping resolutions, but I’m off to a good start this year.
Caryl Espinoza Jaen, Managing Editor: All I want is to go to grad school and undergo himbo-fication (hot chest, Twitter famous, army of stans/simps).
Allie Remhof, Copy Desk Chief: My resolution is to read more nonfiction, from books to magazine profiles and hone my writing skills. I also want to prevent any mispellings in Technician this year.
Sam Overton, Culture Editor: I’d like to get my first “real” job this summer and take a shot at corporate 9-to-5 life. In the short term, I’m trying to run two or three times a week and go on a hike at least once a month.
Myra Bari, Asst. Culture Editor: My resolution is to listen to new music and artists and travel more!!
Avery Davis, News Editor: My resolution is to get a job so I don’t have an existential crisis about life after graduation :p
Shilpa Giri, Opinion Editor: My new year’s resolution is to get back into reading for fun, experiment with new recipes when it comes to cooking and also make it a point to try restaurants I haven’t been to before.
Mariana Fabian, Asst. Opinion Editor: My resolution is to write more, make more short films and be less insane <3
Wade Bowman, Assistant Sports Editor: If there’s one thing I’d like to improve on this year I’d say it’s expanding the media I consume. That means anything from listening to new genres/bands, watching more movies and finally giving reading for pleasure a fair shot.
Bryan Pyrtle, Assistant Sports Editor: It might sound counterintuitive to my occupation as a writer, but my resolution is to hold my tongue. This past year I’ve found myself complaining about circumstances or speaking ill of others without their knowledge far too much, and I do not think such practices are good for my well-being or the well-being of those around me. I hope that by holding my tongue I can learn to reserve judgment more willingly than I have in the past.
Ann Salman, Design Editor: My resolution is to prioritize my responsibilities, create healthier habits, and spend more time on my hobbies :)
Chloe Allen, Video Editor: My resolution is to start prioritizing the things I love by planning time each week for me to practice piano and creative writing.
Mollie Mitchell, Photo Editor: This year I am focusing on traveling more and getting out of my comfort zone. I am studying abroad this summer in Prague and am excited to go to different countries and be immersed in a new culture.
