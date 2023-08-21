Finding a private place to cry on campus can be difficult, especially if you have a roommate. Our editors share their tried-and-true locations to shed some tears this semester. Who knows — you may stumble upon an editor at these locations during finals week.
Jameson Wolf, Editor-in-Chief
Any Wolfline bus. When you can’t escape on a Greyhound out of town, take the next most cathartic trip to the faraway land of Centennial Campus. Bonus points if it’s raining.
Ethan Bakogiannis, Editor-in-Chief
The Editor-in-Chief office at Witherspoon Student Center. I haven’t yet, but if past EIC’s crying here are any indication, I’m on borrowed time.
Emily Vespa, Managing Editor
The middle of the Brickyard. And be sure to make undivided eye contact with every tour group of prospective students passing by.
Emilia Rivadeneira, Culture Editor
Hidden table on the fourth floor of Talley Student Union: It’s the place to be if you want to cry. Great view of Carmichael Gym, a lot of privacy and just overall a very comfortable place to sit. There’s always a whiteboard there that you can use to make people think that you’re working, but you’re actually crying. Think and do, they say.
Elizabeth Dull, Culture Editor
There’s a lot of greenery around Primrose Hall that is complementary to a good cry. I always end my crying session by walking across the street to get a sweet treat at Jubala Coffee afterwards (I get the almond latte and an apple butter biscuit) — a little treat never hurt anyone.
Justin Welch, Opinion Editor
The remains of Harrelson Hall. As I stand in the construction-stricken, broken Earth, I crumble just as the famed flying saucer did all those years ago.
Skye Crawford, Assistant Opinion Editor
Any bathroom above the fifth floor of D.H. Hill Library. There’s usually only a couple stalls, and if someone comes in while you’re sobbing uncontrollably, flush the toilet and wait for them to leave. They get out pretty quickly.
Koen Rodabaugh, Focused Editor
The Caldwell Lounge. There is nothing more cathartic than bawling your eyes out while an English major plays Rachmaninoff over the sound of a Hot Pocket heating up in the communal microwave.
Jenna Cuniowski, Sports Editor
The Court of North Carolina — bonus points if it's a sunny day and you can tan at the same time. Yes, people will see you, but it's highly likely that they won’t care, and it's totally worth it to be able to lay on the grass and watch the clouds roll by as you work through all your issues.
Erin Ferrare, Assistant Sports Editor
The picnic tables next to Reynolds offer some great views for when you need to let out some frustration through crying. You can face away from people pretty easily, so if you need a moment to collect yourself, it’s super easy to just let it all out in a public place with some level of privacy. The trees are always beautiful, plus looking at the statue of Jim Valvano can offer some motivation to make it through your day.
Noah Teague, Assistant Sports Editor
Top floor of Talley on the red chairs with the footrests. You might as well be comfortable when you cry.
Ally Tennant, Assistant News Editor
If you are looking for a cottage-core vibe mixed with feeling like you’re in a Taylor Swift music video, I recommend going to the garden outside of the Gregg Museum. It’s right next to campus, but far enough to ensure you will not see anyone you know. The views are beautiful too, so while you’re crying, it will somewhat feel magical. For a better effect, listen to “classical music for reading ‘pride and prejudice’ by jane austen” on Spotify to really grasp the idea that you went to a STEM school for English. #thisismetrying
Ellie Bruno, Design Editor
Pull too many all nighters for your studio classes? Go cry on the third floor lounge of Leazar: There’s a huge monstera, ugly orange couches and almost complete isolation from the rest of the building. While you’re contemplating the choices that led you to a design major, don’t forget to take a shower.
Carter McDermott, Assistant Design Editor
Reserve a study room in D.H. Hill. Your crying time is valuable, and should be scheduled well in advance.
Isaac Hernandez, Video Editor
Unorthodox, they call me. Want a place to cry? Wolfpack One Card office. Send a message. Nobody there to console you? Too bad. You’re in a fish tank. Break the barriers of society. Let everyone see — privacy is only a concept.
Katherine Wan, Assistant Video Editor
I’m a big fan of crying in Hunt Library’s bathrooms. The lack of women in the College of Engineering gives me some nice privacy and the recycled toilet water is great for environmentally friendly flushes to drown out my sobs.
Rachelle Hernandez, Copy Desk Chief
The picnic table in front of Kilgore Hall. If you’re interested in an aesthetic, cinematic cry after a panic attack like in an indie film, this is the place to go. If anything, avoid crying in the women's bathrooms in Kilgore.
Elliot Johnson, Assistant Copy Desk Chief
Anywhere but the stairway between Park Shops and Page Hall. You may appreciate the privacy, secluded alcoves and dreary atmosphere, but it has an echo, and everyone in the area will hear you. Instead, consider the roof of one of the on-campus parking decks, especially the Varsity Deck. The view is better, and there are fewer people up there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.