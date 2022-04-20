From more Marvel blockbusters to Sundance sweethearts, this summer is jam packed with exciting new releases. However, it can be hard to figure out what exactly you want to see based on what you already like. I’ve curated a list of 2020s films to guide you through this summer’s hottest new movies.
If you liked “CODA,” try “Cha Cha Real Smooth.”
From hot new director Cooper Raiff, this film is a heartwarming Sundance favorite, much like best picture “CODA.” This film follows a bar mitzvah host (Raiff) and his unlikely friendship with a young woman, played by Dakota Johnson, and her daughter. This film has been getting pretty good reviews after the festival and was even picked up by Apple TV+, the same distributor as “CODA.”
“Cha Cha Real Smooth” releases June 17.
If you liked “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” try “Elvis.”
Baz Luhrmann is back! Much like “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” this film has a stunning lead impressionist in Austin Butler as Elvis Presley himself. This film is all about Elvis’ rise to fame in the 1960s and his relationship with his manager played by Tom Hanks. With Luhrmann’s undeniably eclectic style found in “Moulin Rouge!” and “Romeo + Juliet,” this film will be hard to disappoint. Also, this is the film that gave Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson COVID-19, if a story of hectic filming endears a movie to you.
“Elvis” releases June 24.
If you liked “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” try “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On.”
First of all, if the thought of a little shell with shoes walking around a big house doesn’t already make your heart melt, I don’t know if I can sell this film to you. Much like the 2021 comedy “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” is an animated adventure movie about the importance of family. The director, Dean Fleischer-Camp has been making Marcel shorts since 2010 and was picked up by A24 to make a feature-length film. I have high hopes for this film and its sweet and silly world, and I hope you do too.
“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” releases June 24.
If you liked “The Lost Daughter,” try “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
Set in North Carolina, this Reese Witherspoon-produced film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones. Much like “The Lost Daughter,” this is an adaptation of the intense book by the same name written by Delia Owens. “Where the Crawdads Sing” is the story of relationships, murder and the South. This is sure to be a big film due to the book’s success, and should be the perfect thriller for the summer.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” releases July 15.
If you liked “The Invisible Man,” try “Nope.”
“Nope” is Jordan Peele’s highly anticipated third film, following “Get Out” and “Us.” Much like “The Invisible Man,” this film seems to follow escaping an unknown entity, but based on his last two films, I’m expecting a fascinating twist. Names in this film include Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Barbie Ferreira and Steven Yeun, some of my favorite stars at the moment. Also, don’t forget to catch this film in IMAX as it was shot for that format!
“Nope” releases July 2022.
If you liked “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” try “Thor Love and Thunder.”
I mean, obviously. Different from “No Way Home,” however, is director Taika Waititi. Director of the last Thor film, “Thor Ragnarok,” as well as “Jojo Rabbit” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” Waititi has proved himself a really unique voice in Hollywood. I’m most excited for this film with the return of Natalie Portman and the Guardians of the Galaxy, another MCU favorite of mine.
“Thor Love and Thunder” releases July 8.
If you liked “The Suicide Squad,” try “Bullet Train.”
Love him or hate him, James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” was a highly stylish action flick that was a delightful surprise for me. Similar to this will be David Leitch’s “Bullet Train.” Leitch also directed “Atomic Blonde,” “Deadpool 2” and “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” to give you an idea of his filmmaking style. The trailer alone for this movie is promising with bright colors and fun action scenes, giving me hope for an expressive action resurgence.
“Bullet Train” releases July 29.
If you liked “Malignant,” try “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”
“Malignant” is 2021’s — and possibly the last couple years — best horror films. It’s inventive, interesting and so much fun, a hope I have for Halina Reijn’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Yet another A24 release on this list, but it’s hard to deny their power in the current film landscape.
Starring huge up-and-coming names like Rachel Sennott of “Shiva Baby,” Maria Bakalova from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Pete Davidson and Amandla Stenberg, I am hoping this film cements all their names as real stars.
“Bodies Bodies Bodies” releases Aug. 5.