This past Friday, Feb. 10, the newly-renamed LGBTQ Pride Center briefly turned their space into a boutique for a student clothing swap.
“The event is for students who are trying to figure out their identity within either the LGBTQ space or just in general,” said Katie Easley, a graduate student in social work and event organizer. “[It’s] an opportunity for them to try on different clothes that they wouldn't normally try on or express themselves in a way that they haven't yet before.”
The center opened for donations the week prior to the event. All of the clothing displayed at the event was free, regardless of if a student brought clothes to donate themselves. The center got so many donations, however, they had to start turning donations away.
“We had a really good turnout,” Easley said. “Unfortunately, we did have to stop accepting donations, but we just recommend that they donate to Cause for Paws, which is where we will take any extra stuff that we have.”
Held in the LGBTQ Pride Center in Talley Student Union, students could browse tables sorted by clothing item and gender affiliation to shop according to their gender identity. Donated bags were available for students to take their findings home. Employees even temporarily converted their offices into changing rooms.
Faith Swartz, a first-year studying wildlife biology and event attendee, said she was really excited about the clothes.
“I always feel like people in the LGBTQ+ community have such a cool taste in fashion,” Swartz said. “Because it's all about self expression and feeling comfortable in your body and gender and how you present [yourself] to the world.”
Grey Burns, a second-year studying design, said it's nice to be able to get affirming clothes without breaking the bank.
“It is nice to be able to get clothes a little bit cheaper, it's a little bit more accessible,” Burns said. “It lets you try things out without having to put an actual money investment in, which is always nice.”
A very important aspect of the event is that it allows students to try clothes from different gender affiliations in a safe space.
“It's intimidating to go into stores and get clothes from the wrong gender section,” Burns said. “If you present more feminine currently and you walk into the men's section, that can be kind of scary or vice versa. So it's nice to have a space where you can just grab some stuff without worrying about anyone judging you.”
Easley said the event organizers wanted to make sure the clothing swap was a positive experience for everyone since it could be their first time trying something they haven't before.
The Pride Center does not have plans to host another clothing swap this semester, but is hoping to have them more frequently next year due to the overwhelmingly positive student response.
“Clothes are such a big part of your identity, especially when you're trying to figure that out and how to express yourself, whether you're out or not,” Easley said. “That's something that everyone is going to see. So it's important that people are able to express themselves through clothes, and that's just kind of what we wanted to do here today.”