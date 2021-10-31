Students, faculty and alumni came together for NC State’s annual Red and White Week celebration from Oct. 24-30. Campus was filled with excitement during the multitude of events dedicated to uniting the Wolfpack community.
Overcast weather didn’t dampen the spirits of students at the Red and White Week Kickoff on Monday, Oct. 25. Inflatable games and cornhole were set up on Stafford Commons, and students got in line to receive the 2021 Red and White Week T-shirt.
Sabrina Terry, a third-year studying social work, said she enjoys Red and White Week because there are so many engaging events.
“I love to be able to participate in everything that [NC State] offers for students,” Terry said. “I really love getting to be part of the State culture and part of the Pack. It’s morale boosting.”
On Wednesday, Stafford Commons hosted the annual Pack Appreciation Day. Students wrote postcards, made videos and posted on social media to thank donors for their generosity. Taylor Pardue, a development writer for the Office of Development, Communications and Stewardship, explained the importance of expressing gratitude to donors.
“We couldn’t do the ‘Think and Do’ mission without [donors],” Pardue said. “Being a public university, we get money from the state, but private donations help us take it to the next level and really make sure that every student has the opportunity to think and do the extraordinary — to really chase their dreams.”
Anné Johnson, a fourth-year studying mathematics education, said Red and White Week fosters a sense of community among students, and she appreciates the lively atmosphere.
“It’s a break from classes,” Johnson said. “I get to come out here and be in the sun; it’s fun.”
On Thursday, students gathered around five therapy dogs on Harris Field for Pause for Paws, sponsored by NC State Prevention Services. Lauren Bradley, a third-year studying social work and a NC State mental health ambassador, said the event serves to bring awareness to the counseling services on campus and brighten students’ day.
“I think that dogs are a healthy way to relieve stress, and I mean, who doesn’t love dogs?” Bradley said. “We’re offering free ways to better your mental health.”
On Friday, the Floats on Founders event, sponsored by the Student Alumni Association, University Activities Board (UAB) and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, featured stationary floats, crafts and a food truck. Fraternities and sororities decorated creative floats that lined Founders Drive and sparked excitement for the highly anticipated homecoming football game against Louisville.
At the Student Alumni Association table, attendees could pick up a ticket for the food truck and swag such as sunglasses, water bottles and T-shirts. Anaica Grouver, a first-year studying computer science, said she loved the freebies and collecting the free NC State spirit wear at Red and White Week events.
Nick Lucovsky, a first-year in civil engineering and a member of UAB, helped manage the brick-painting station, where attendees used red, white and black paint to decorate a brick. He said he thinks Red and White Week boosts school spirit.
“I think Red and White Week is a celebration of Pack pride,” Lucovsky said. “It brings the community together.”
On Saturday, fans gathered in Carter-Finley Stadium for the homecoming football game. The Wolfpack beat Louisville 28-13. The victory was an exciting end to a week of NC State spirit.