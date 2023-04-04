After spending over a year in production, “Muse” was performed at the Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre from March 30-April 2. Written by Gaven Bell, “Muse” is a modern retelling of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. The play follows Finn, a microbiology post-doc student, as he learns how to live with the loss of his love and muse, Eurydice.
“Muse” features only three actors with an eight-person crew. The play features Will Godby, a fourth-year studying psychology, who previously appeared as Caldwell in “Urinetown,” as Finn, Mary Margaret Hanna, a graduate student in English, as Eurydice, and Mackenzie Cayco, a third-year studying biological sciences, as Dr. Brook, who also appeared in “The Crucible” as Sarah Good in the fall.
The play follows Finn as he moves between appointments with his therapist, Dr. Brook, to flashbacks of memories with his wife Eurydice. “Muse” explores the intense and raw process of grief, as Finn must grapple with the death of Eurydice and guilt over struggling to balance his research with his relationship.
Gaven Bell is a fourth-year studying biological sciences, and is also a two-time winner of the NC State Creative Artist Award. Her first winning play, “A Case of Salt,” was produced and performed in 2021.
After winning the NC State Creative Artist Award for theatre in 2022, Bell’s play underwent a semester of revisions before being produced by University Theatre this spring under Mia Self, the assistant director of acting and directing at University Theatre.
Although Bell’s studies lie within the STEM field, she has extensive experience with University Theatre, acting as a stage manager, lightboard operator, actor and playwright over her four years of involvement.
For “Muse,” Bell drew inspiration from Greek mythology, both the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice as well as the myth of the nine Muses, and her own background within STEM and the arts.
“When we think about the Muses, we're thinking art, we’re thinking literature,” Bell said. “There were also muses for history and science, and I think they are often forgotten or less talked about. And as a scientist myself, I was just really thinking about that.”
“Muse” is different from most of University Theatre’s productions this season, with a smaller cast and crew and a less intense technical process. University Theatre’s production of “Muse” focused most on the script itself.
Self said the production is part of the studio series, focused on the play itself and the performance.
“And we're just looking for just enough production support to clarify those things,” Self said. “So it's not about the beauty of the set, it's about the functionality.”
Working with a student playwright also provided Self with the ability to discuss the play with the writer, an opportunity that is typically not possible with commercially written scripts.
“Now I understand how to better serve the play, because I've got the playwright in the room talking about the actual intention of the work with the published play,” Self said.
Even with limited sets, props and costumes, “Muse” presented an evocative presentation about the journey of grief. Godby’s emotional performance as Finn heightened the already powerful play, with him tearing up at points along with many of the audience members. Godby and Hanna’s chemistry added a strong romantic element that served to deepen the impact of Eurydice’s death.
In “Muse,” sound effects and lighting changes became artful transitions as Finn moved between memories throughout his time with Eurydice and his therapy appointments with Dr. Brook.
Even with limited technical elements, the lighting and set design worked to enhance the performance. “Muse” handled its heavy subject matter with grace, becoming an especially impactful work for its acceptance of the oftentimes messy process one must go through to overcome loss.
The Studio Series will continue as production begins for the 2023 winner of the NC State Creative Artist Award, Kiran Soma, a third-year studying chemistry. Soma’s play, “What We Grew Up With,” will begin its development this spring, with readings at the Kennedy-McIlwee Studio Theatre on April 7 and April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.