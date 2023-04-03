Students may recognize University Activities Board (UAB) as the organization that planned packHOWL with Waka Flocka Flame in November or Wolfstock with the headliner COIN in April 2022, but the board’s entertainment events are not limited to headlining artists. Wolfpack’s Got Talent, hosted by the board in the Witherspoon Student Center Cinema Friday, March 31, showcased eight student acts with a variety of talents. From jump rope routines to dance numbers to opera solos, Wolfpack’s Got Talent gave students the stage.
UAB opened performance applications this past February to the entire student body. Applicants submitted videos of their routines to be eligible to perform in Wolfpack’s Got Talent.
Wolfpack’s Got Talent also featured a panel of three judges representing different organizations on campus: McKenzy Heavlin, a graduate student in electrical engineering and student body president, Christine O’Donnell, UAB President and a fourth-year studying psychology and French and Danica Jackson, University Theatre’s assistant director of performance. Prizes were awarded both to the act that was the judge’s choice and the act that was the audience’s choice.
Megan Mersch, a second-year studying graphic design, won the audience’s choice award for her professional jump rope routine that included impressive tricks and acrobatics. Even with an early misstep in the opening of her routine, Mersch won the audience’s favor and a prize pack including a projector and an Amazon Firestick.
The judges selected K-Pack as the winner. K-Pack is a student organization focused on learning and performing K-Pop dances. At Wolfpack’s Got Talent, five members of K-Pack — Kat Zavadil, Megan Bryenton, Adam Kashmola, Kate Hartsell and Marie Knapp — performed “Sugar Rush Ride” by TXT. The group won a prize pack of a blender cup, Instant Pot and a $50 Starbucks gift card.
Zavadil, a third-year studying computer science and the dance captain for the K-Pack performance, commented on the support the board offered to student performers on campus.
“It's really rewarding to see the positive reactions we get from so many students and associated NC State people,” Zavadil said.
Other K-Pack members made appearances performing solo dances. K-Pack’s artistic director, Iniya Gnanakkumaran, a fourth-year studying mechanical engineering, performed a dance routine to a remix of “Sweet But Psycho” by Ava Max in a style she referred to as “girly hip-hop.” Allie Norton, a second-year in computer science who has been featured in K-Pack projects as well, performed an energetic visual dance routine.
Dancing was not the only talent highlighted at this year’s show. Khadija Parker, a fourth-year studying psychology, sang a cover of “Say You’ll Go” by Janelle Monáe. Victor Pawlak-Pénet, a graduate student in business administration, presented a baritone opera performance. Jay Recksiedler, a second-year studying mechanical engineering, performed a theatrical routine that included singing “Show Yourself” from “Frozen II” and a hand-made, transforming costume. Finally, Thomas Trobaugh, a fourth-year studying technology, engineering and design education with a concentration in graphic design, performed a jazz solo on the electric guitar.
Colby McSwain, UAB entertainment chair and a third-year studying mechanical engineering, played a large role in organizing the event.
“I think it was a super fun and unique event," McSwain said. “And I definitely think it connects our campus more to the students around us. … I think it's a great addition towards our student body.”
McSwain said Wolfpack’s Got Talent originated in 2019, with the show going virtual in 2021. This is not the first time Wolfpack’s Got Talent has been hosted by UAB, and he expects it will not be the last, as he has goals to expand the event.
“I'd love to be able to advertise far enough where more people apply because they see it,” McSwain said. “I'd also love to get the prizes to be huge. I think if we're having the students perform for us, for one of our events, why would we not have either bigger prizes or prizes for everyone?”
While he acknowledged the logistical challenges behind these goals, McSwain is hopeful to have the event return in 2024. The board will continue its focus on highlighting student performers by including student bands in performances at Wolfstock later this month on April 22.
