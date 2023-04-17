Russell Sapp, a third-year in business administration, and Carson Mac, a fourth-year in business administration, play with their band the Belltower Blues at the Maintain Your Brain Battle of the Bands event at Stafford Commons on Saturday, April, 2023. Maintain Your Brain was founded by NC State student Charlotte Fullbright, a second-year integrative physiology and neurobiology. The money raised at this years Battle of the Bands was used to increase awareness of mental health, stroke, dementia, traumatic brain injury and concussion.