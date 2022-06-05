Disclaimer: This article has major spoilers, be warned.
The underlying truth of the Upside Down is finally being exposed. “Stranger Things” returns with new, shocking information in the first seven episodes of season four. At the end of season three fans were shocked and left with many questions, especially concerning our beloved Jim Hopper. Fans also got a glimpse of what was yet to come, with the capture of a Demogorgon by the Russians hinting that the worst was on its way.
In the beginning of season four we focus on Eleven, who we know from the end of last season has lost her powerful abilities. We see the struggles she endures while being away from the majority of her friends and boyfriend Mike, who later visits Eleven at her new home with the Byers family in sunny California. She no longer feels as if she belongs anywhere. El’s powers defined her and were all that she knew.
Of course they had to throw in some bullies at her new school to really dial in on the fact that Eleven feels like an outcast. I personally could not stand Angela, the center of attention and the center of Eleven’s suffering at the new school. The show truly did a great job on the character development of Angela, to the point where I sided with Eleven and her actions at the skating rink. This action led to the juicy and strange information that guided us to the truth of the Upside Down and its origin.
As we switch back and forth between Hawkins and California, Joyce Byers stumbles across a new truth — Hopper is still alive. I won’t lie, I cried at the end of season three when Hopper supposedly got evaporated by the electromagnetic ray machine. I wanted more of the story right then and there. I was in complete disbelief that Hopper was truly gone and felt in my heart that there was no way it was true. I don’t believe I speak only for myself when I say that upon learning that Hopper was alive and why he was missing I felt relieved. It was indeed a celebratory moment.
While Joyce and Murray embark on a risky adventure to free Hopper, Eleven is detained for the dramatic and violent scene at the skating rink involving oh-so-lovely Angela. With not much surprise, the cavalry, if you want to call them that, swoops in and saves Eleven. They take her to the project known as “Nina'', an endeavor that hopes to bring back Eleven’s psychokinetic and telepathic powers. During this project, we start to piece together the past and discover the truth of how Eleven opened the gate. Specific events take on a domino effect, leading up to the unveiling of who or what is behind the curse of Hawkins.
Narrowing in on Hawkins, while Mike is away visiting Eleven, we see the true horror story unfold. I thought the exploding rats and people turning into a physical form of the Mind Flayer that Will Byers encountered in season one and two was absolutely disgusting. Lo and behold, I was in for a surprise.
As we creep into the new episodes, we begin to notice some of the kids in the school, including Mad Max, are experiencing visions and encounters from the Upside Down. Once these visions started, there was no escape from who we later learn is the mastermind behind it all — Vecna. Cursed and unable to break away, bodies lift up into the air, bones snap and twist, jaws break and eyes get sucked to the back of the head. Am I watching a horror film or “Stranger Things?” Either way, this show ceases to surprise me and all fans alike. Towards the end of episode seven, we discover who Vecna is, where it came from, its past and partly the reason behind the acts of destruction and horror.
“Stranger Things” is not done yet — there’s still so much to learn. There is so much information packed inside season four already that I could keep on babbling about it, and I definitely don’t want to give it all away if you haven’t watched it yet.
There were some things I questioned, though. Does Will Byers have feelings for Mike? Is Nancy going to ditch Jonathan and reunite with her first love Steve? More importantly, will Nancy make it back to reality after seeing her become entranced by Vecna? Does Eleven get her powers back? If so, I'm ready to see the fight between her and Vecna. I expect to get these answers in the last episodes of season four when released. I’m assuming Hopper, Joyce and Murray make it back in time to reunite with everyone all at once to destroy the curse of Vecna and all of the Upside Down for good, freeing everyone at last.
The back and forth between all three sides of the story was a true masterpiece. Each story from Hawkins, California and Russia really gives an enlightening perspective to the story as a whole. Each side of the story learned the truth behind the curse of Hawkins in different ways, and I cannot wait to see it all pulled together in the final two episodes released July 1. You won’t want to miss this finale.