I’ll begin by saying that I hate cliffhangers. Unfortunately, but unsurprisingly, “Stranger Things” season four has left us with a major one. If you haven’t watched the fourth season yet, I advise you to run, don’t walk, and watch it now.
The final two episodes are jam-packed with action, curiosity, heartfelt moments and heartache. “Stranger Things” has a reputation for giving its viewers complex and seat-gripping scenes, and season four continues to do just that. The show is great at leaving us satisfied and unsatisfied all at once. Every twist and turn within each and every episode keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, craving more. This is why I love the show so much: every time I end an episode, I am clicking on the next one immediately.
There is one aspect of the final episode that left me confused. In comparison with previous episodes, the finale feels rushed towards the end. Transitions between different perspectives and storylines clash together, and everyone reuniting as one whole unit at the end feels sporadic and fast-paced. I didn’t quite understand the change of pace “Stranger Things” gave us at the end, and I felt even two hours wasn’t quite long enough to fit it all. I think I would have enjoyed the ending of season four more if it were split up into three episodes, leaving enough room for a better flow in the storyline.
A spoiler given by the show’s own Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) before the release of the finale threw me for a loop, leaving me almost dreading the last two episodes. I understand things can slip up, but why did it have to be about some characters dying? The dread and anticipation I felt during the finale was gut wrenching. Just for a little sigh of relief for the reader who hasn’t watched it yet — Hopper remains alive.
The final two episodes of season four answer the majority of my questions from the first seven. Our girl, Nancy Wheeler, thankfully makes it out of Vecna’s trance. I was relieved to see her escape, but Vecna doesn’t let her leave without a parting gift. A certain gift that leads us out of season four and into the fifth, and what is rumored to be the final season. The tension continues to rise between Nancy, Steve and Johnathan. I don’t know who I am rooting for in this scenario, but I cannot wait to see what happens between them. I have a feeling if Nancy decides to leave Johnathan, he will let her go with love and understanding. It’s his nature after all, and we see that through his interactions with Will.
My thoughts about Will Byers and what was going through his mind, amongst other questions, raged on during my wait for the release of the last two episodes. The creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, never clarified whether or not Will Byers is written as a gay character. They had even said the whole point was to invite questions to the viewer’s mind and promised some clarity in the final two episodes. I did get the impression Will comes out to his brother Johnathan in a somewhat vague manner. It seems Johnathan picks up the cues and addresses it in a loving way, letting Will know he is never alone in anything. For such a short scene, it is packed with compassion and brotherly love that simply melts your heart.
To no surprise, Eleven has pulled through and is on a whole new level. The trials she faced to regain her powers in the first seven episodes leak into the final two with outstanding results. Obviously we were all rooting for her powers to come back which they do. Without spoiling everything about the finale, the fight between Eleven and Vecna is intense. This fight felt like a scene from a superhero movie: two people with the same gifts, one turned evil and the other there to put an end to it all. Eleven has definitely matured in her abilities, and by the looks of it, she will only be moving forward from here on out.
I had previously wondered if the different groups of characters experiencing the unique trials of their own, were going to meet up in time to destroy Vecna together. Again, “Stranger Things” kept me on my toes as everyone battled separately, only joining together at the very end of the last episode. As much as I wanted all of them to meet up in time to take out Vecna, but I liked how they fight their own battles separately and reunite at the end to face the actual war.
Now that the fourth season is over, I am left trailing in my thoughts on what could possibly happen in the final season. I don’t think I’m alone in hoping that season five comes out soon because I don’t think I can wait forever. As much as I do not want this Netflix series to end, I am desperately waiting to see Eleven conquer the Upside Down once and for all. There are hardly any leads into what is yet to come of this final war between Eleven and Vecna, but thanks to the parting gift Vecna left Nancy, we understand hell is going to be raised.