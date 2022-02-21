NC State’s Spanish club meets weekly every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m in either the lobby or room 311 of Withers Hall depending on the meeting type. It holds a wide range of events at meetings for students of all levels of Spanish proficiency to come, make connections and practice the language.
Some events the club will be holding this semester include a game night, a baile (dance) night, a movie night, and even a field trip to the North Carolina Museum of Art to study Latin art on April 9. All students are encouraged to speak Spanish as much as possible during meetings, but it is not required.
The Spanish club board members make a point to translate everything to English whenever they say something in Spanish. This ensures no confusion or intimidation for people who may be beginners to learning Spanish.
Spanish club treasurer, Elizabeth Russel, a third-year studying business administration with a concentration in human resources and a minor in Spanish, says that the board members aim to create a positive and engaging environment for students.
“We want to show out, we want to bring people in, make them feel welcome, excite them and help them love Spanish just like we do,” Russel said.
The social chair of Spanish club, Natalie Hackman, a fourth-year studying civil engineering with a minor in Spanish said that there are numerous benefits for students studying Spanish to join the club.
“It’s nice to be able to practice it outside of the context of class because then the conversation isn’t directed by what the teacher wants you to talk about — you can practice actual conversations that you might have with a friend or someone in real life, which I really enjoy,” Hackman said.
Unlike some clubs at NC State, the Spanish club does not require members to be majors or minors in the related field, submit projects or volunteering hours, or other sometimes stressful responsibilities. All that is required of students to be considered an official member is attending at least three meetings each semester.
This relaxed club environment creates a space for students to enjoy practicing Spanish and simply having fun at meetings. Russel’s favorite club events include soccer night that is held in the fall and the end of the year fiesta held at the end of each semester.
“Those are my two favorites because I just looked around at both of those events and I saw people smiling and laughing and for that to be happening during a semester with COVID still, it was surreal because I didn’t know if it would even be possible— It really gave us encouragement that all of our efforts were going to something great,” Russel said.
Hackman says that, as a board member, she tries to help curate activities that will challenge students while also helping them create fun memories.
“Something that I push for every semester is our story night,” Hackman said. “People always try to phase it out and I refuse to let them, it is so much fun. It really allows you to practice new vocabulary words and your writing skills and reading the stories afterward — they’re always hilarious.”
Russel explains that she also hopes the club will provide students with long-lasting progress with their Spanish skills.
“We want Spanish club to not just end when our club time ends,” Russel said. “We want people to be able to take what we learn in Spanish club and use it in their daily lives.”