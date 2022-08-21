Knowing exactly what to bring to college can be tricky. From dorm rooms to class and even extracurriculars, there is a lot to remember. Even with the help of college essentials lists and back to school hauls, it is normal to miss a few things, some students have suggested unexpected school supplies that might come in handy when the semester begins.
For some, the college experience begins with moving into a dorm room. In such a small space, it’s easy to overpack. Even so, it’s likely that some things will be forgotten such as a good organization system.
“I brought way too much and did not have enough places to store it, so I would have to get extra shelves or anything like that to put stuff in,” said Hannah Hauser, a fourth-year studying animal science.
Thinking about hobbies and interests is also important when packing for college. Grace Spriggs, a second-year studying criminology, loves to read. As a member of the varsity women’s soccer team, she found a small light that allowed her to read when traveling to away games. However, she agrees this could be used in a dorm as well.
“I read a lot, so I wish I’d brought a little light,” Spriggs said. “Just a handheld one or something because on the bus rides … the lights are off and I can't do homework whenever I need to.”
Other than that, Spriggs said not to forget things like basic cooking supplies, tupperware and salt and pepper to add some flavor to dining hall meals.
After move-in comes the first day of classes. As a college student, you don't get a school supplies list, and you don't want to buy supplies that will go untouched over the semester.
“I feel like you don't want to over-prepare by buying school supplies, but then you can shoot yourself in the foot,” said Lauren Slack, a fourth-year studying psychology and criminology.
It’s also worth mentioning that different professors have different rules.
“In psychology, there are two types of professors,” Slack said. “I showed up thinking we're just using computers … but I have a handful of professors that are like ‘you can't use your laptop.’”
Because of this, Slack says it’s important to remember notebooks — even if you don't think you need them — and an ample amount of notecards to get you through the semester. Luckily, if you do forget something, the Target on Hillsborough Street is there for your last-minute needs.
Clubs can be a great way to meet new people and explore interests. However, some clubs have fees that members have to pay. This can be unexpected and can get people into sticky situations.
Depending on what the club is, it might even be smart to bring a notebook and pen to meetings, Hauser said. She found the Zoology Club gave her a lot of information about things like guest speakers that could be useful later.
In the college scene, a little bit of pocket change is useful. Slack said the biggest thing she found herself needing her first years on campus was a bit of spending money.
“In the very beginning of the year, just like having a little bit of walking around money [was useful],” Slack said. “Classes are so long and you have so many jam packed together. So I would always roll up to Target and grab a little snack.”
Whether it be for your dorm, classes or extracurriculars, you might find yourself needing some unexpected school supplies. This happens to the best of us, but hopefully knowing some unforeseen essentials will help your year run smoother.