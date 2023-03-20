A vibrant image of the Free Expression Tunnel is featured on the cover of Roundabout’s spring 2023 issue, emphasizing the history and importance of the arts at NC State.
Roundabout, NC State’s general interest magazine, released its spring publication titled “The State of the Art” issue in early March. This semester’s issue focuses on how art is built into the University, both physically and figuratively.
The issue features stories with topics ranging from University Theatre and the relationship between STEM and the arts to the history of the Free Expression Tunnel and campus architecture. The magazine also features a book review, quiz and some of the Wolfpack’s favorite music from the past year.
While readers only see the finished product, Roundabout writers and editors spent a semester making sure the issue was perfect.
Brainstorming for the issue started via Slack, an instant messaging program which allows for the collaboration of all of Roundabout’s ideas. No ideas were unwelcome, allowing the team to take their creativity to the next level.
“I feel like one thing that helps is that because we’re a general interest magazine, I feel like I’m not limited in any way,” said Emily Peedin, a second-year studying psychology and religious studies and Roundabout’s photo editor.
Editor-in-chief Bran Poster, a second-year studying English, drew some of his ideas for the spring issue from history, seen in the “Who’s Your Patron?” quiz, which incorporated stories of historical figures like the Medici Family and Emperor Nero in a unique way.
Other team members found inspiration while walking to class. Several stories focused on NC State’s campus, including a case study on the Free Expression Tunnel and a story highlighting the architecture and history of campus buildings.
For Peedin, inspiration for the issue’s cover photo came from an impromptu encounter at the Free Expression Tunnel. After finding a group participating in NC State’s tradition of spray-painting the tunnel, Peedin took a few photos, one of which ended up being featured on the front cover.
“It was just a right place, right time moment,” Peedin said.
Peedin and other photographers were in charge of taking photos to complement the stories while copy editor Audrey Javan, a second-year studying English, edited the text according to various style guides and Roundabout requirements.
Javan also wrote the issue’s book review of NC State alum Beth Revis’ book titled “Give the Dark My Love.”
“The [book] I found — I mentioned this in the article — but I just really liked the concept of it,” Javan said. “I like fantasy novels, and a necromancy sort of trope is really interesting to me, so when that one showed up, I was like ‘Yes, I will do this one.’”
Javan utilized book-sharing websites like Goodreads as well as Revis’s blog to find information on the author and the inspiration behind the book.
Design editor Josh Cobb, a third-year studying graphic and experience design, designed the book review’s spread, featuring bright red pages and a gothic, floral pattern. He also created the two-page spread on NC State’s official typefaces and is in charge of the layout and overall graphic design for Roundabout.
Cobb also worked on the layout and placement of the issue’s advertisements. The total number of advertisements used in this issue reached a new record for Roundabout, marking the growth of the publication as a whole.
“We had the ‘Against All Odds’ issue, and then we kept continuing to grow from there,” Poster said. “So why are advertisers more and more interested? Because we’re becoming more and more complex, advanced and interesting as a publication.”
Roundabout’s team is now working on the orientation issue, which will be sent to all incoming NC State freshmen and transfer students.
“The State of the Art” issue can be found across campus in stands alongside other local and student media publications.
If you are interested in working for Roundabout, check out their website or contact them at roundabout-editor@ncsu.edu.