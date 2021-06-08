Professor of natural resources Larry Nielsen delivers his final lecture Wednesday in the Piedmont Ballroom in Talley Student Union. Nielsen used the story of Dr. Seuss and the books Seuss wrote to deliver a number of the lessons included in the talk — one of which was perseverance. Nielsen said, "He [Seuss] persevered, and he ended up changing the world for all of us ... and you should persevere too. Maybe you can change the world, a little or a lot."