You only get NC State's nationally acclaimed library resources for so long, so now is the time to take advantage of them. Many students limit our libraries by thinking they’re just a place for checking out books and studying, but they’re so much more than that.
Laura Fountaine, NC State’s Community Engagement and Visitor Relations Librarian, said there are several library resources many students are unaware of.
“There’s definitely people who don’t use the libraries or don’t know all the different resources that we have and don’t know about all the different types of events we hold,” Fountaine said. “I hear from [fourth-years] sometimes who are like, ‘I never knew you guys did this, like I wish I knew,” and that’s really hard because I’m like, ‘I want you to, too, because your life would be so much easier.’”
Gaming Spaces
Both Hunt and Hill libraries have spaces for gamers and amateurs alike to have fun. Maybe you don’t own the illustrious PlayStation 5, but the library does, and you can use it anytime you want. Systems like the PS5 are available to use in the library, but there are also gaming resources you can borrow and take home.
Beyond just the tech, our libraries curate gaming events for students to try out new games without having to personally buy them. With the average acclaimed game starting out at $60, these events are an incredible opportunity, and one that doesn’t come often beyond your collegiate career.
Gaming is traditionally a male-dominated area, but something our libraries do well is opening up that space. Among countless female-focused events are femme gaming nights, hosted specifically to make space for people identifying as femme to come eat and game. Currently, the libraries have a Raiders of the Lost Arcade series whose theme focuses on bringing BIPOC identities to the forefront of gaming.
“We highlight indie games, major games, that fall within these themes, so we’re highlighting games that have different BIPOC characters and represent BIPOC characters well,” Fountaine said. “It’s kind of like a drop in where you can come and test out and sample play all of the different games. We’ll have them set up in the fishbowl forum at Hill Library.”
These themed gaming events happen once a semester, and the next one will be on Wednesday, March 29.
Makerspace
NC State libraries have spaces for more than just gaming. The Makerspace has everything from 3D printing to Lego bricks for students to come and make as they please.
“Everyone in there is so nice and friendly and just super excited to get you started with things,” Fountaine said. “I just love the Makerspace because there are so many tools and a lot of ways you can get help if you want to explore how to use different things.”
Whether you want to make a customized shirt, learn how to sew or just play with Lego bricks, the Makerspace is for you.
Wellness
NC State libraries have also taken up the task of supporting student mental health. The Libraries host wellness events to support students in creating resilience, managing stress and relaxing amid stressful semesters.
“One thing we’re really focused on, along with so many other units on campus, is really supporting students and their mental health and helping them provide opportunities to achieve balance in their lives,” said Anne Burke, Associate Head of Learning Spaces and Services. “There are really great resources on campus for helping students in crisis.”
One of the most popular events by far is Pause for Paws, where therapy dogs are brought in for students to stop by and relax while petting a sweet dog.
“Recently, we’ve been partnering with Prevention Services on a number of things like our Pause for Paws series where we bring therapy dogs to locations in and around the libraries for students to just get some puppy playtime,” Burke said.
The next time students have a chance to pet these adorable puppies is Friday, March 24 at the Fishbowl Forum in D.H. Hill Jr. Library. If dogs aren’t your thing, there’s also Pause for Tiny Hooves with therapy mini horses coming to the Corner on Centennial in April.
Resources
Some library resources, like tech lending, are pretty well known, but it’s farther reaching than many are aware of. Loaner tech includes things like GoPros, tripods, and Canon cameras, particularly useful for DIY graduation photos.
One particular little known resource is LinkedIn Learning, which is a library of tutorials for how to do things.
“LinkedIn Learning started as a kind of library of tech videos like how to use a digital camera, how to edit this in Photoshop, but it has expanded to so much more,” Burke said. “There are videos on meditation and wellness, time management and project management, kind of softer, less tech-focused things.”
For those that want to be in the know, NC State also gives free New York Times access to every student, and it’s not just news. The New York Times has sections devoted to cooking, movie recommendations, games and more.
Even though people naturally know the library has resources to help with classes, students still don’t know just what that entails. NC State libraries have everything from presentation visualization support to research paper how-tos.
“The library is more than just books,” Fountaine said. “I guarantee you will find help and resources at the library.”
Whatever you’re looking for, be it fun and games, homework help, or general relief in a crazy semester, the library has you covered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.