Writer Angela Carter describes language as a cultural phenomenon. Carter claims “language is the power, life and the instrument of culture.” This statement encapsulates the complicated, yet critical role of language in cultural development and dismantlement.
In the 21st century, about one-fifths of the world’s languages are at risk of extinction. That statistic, purported by SIL International, can be corrected through language preservation and revival techniques.
At NC State, Emma Trudan, a recent graduate who studied psychology, strives to preserve certain languages as a member of the University’s phonetics laboratory.
“One project that I assisted with documented an endangered language, called ‘Kalasha,’” Trudan said. “We compiled a lot of recordings from native speakers, including cultural information — like in poems, songs and short stories.”
Trudan performed analytical processes for this project with an emphasis on database building and enhancement. According to their website, the lab utilizes a phonological database which consists of entries from over 500 languages.
“I finalized the Kalasha recordings by making sure that the transcription and the translation lined up with the audio,” Trudan said. “It was just an amazing opportunity — to be involved in preserving that language and culture.”
The progress of the Kalasha project remains underway. However, Trudan’s research achievements extend beyond language protection and preservation.
“Another project that I worked on was a collaboration with the UNC-Chapel Hill Dentistry School,” Trudan said. “We studied how an overbite or underbite can affect your speech. Our lab helped with the acoustics of speech samples from patients who underwent jaw surgery.”
This experience inspired Trudan’s plans to establish a clinical practice for speech therapy. Her career aspirations originate from her involvement in the collaborative project.
“It was really cool to work with another school on a project with a focus in a lesser known field,” Trudan said.
She found her current research position at the Phonetics Lab by networking with her professors.
“I decided to pursue a career in speech therapy,” Trudan said. “In my Anatomy of Speech class, my professor talked about his phonetics research. I wanted experience in speech pathology, so I reached out to him and his lab.”
Trudan’s interest in phonetics and in undergraduate research began during her exposure to the field as a first-year at NC State.
“I started out in exploratory studies,” Trudan said. “But, I think, for all majors, you are encouraged to become involved in research. It’s a great way to get experience.”
Her first-year curriculum introduced Trudan to a possible career in clinical research.
“I am interested in speech therapy from a clinician’s perspective,” Trudan said. “Phonetics research informs which treatments you prescribe for different patients. While the Phonetics Lab is not directly involved in clinical practice, it does provide me with the applicable skills needed for appropriate clinical practice.”
In the future, Trudan does not intend to continue her work with the Phonetics Lab. Instead, she plans to infuse similar research findings into her professional practice as a clinician.
Meanwhile, as this century marches forward, the accomplishments of Trudan and others at the Phonetics Lab will provide essential protections for at-risk languages.
George Steiner, a French-American literary critic and philosopher, wrote about the dangers of language extinction in “Après Babel.”
“When a language dies, a way of understanding the world dies with it, a way of looking at the world,” Steiner said.