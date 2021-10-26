After the initial kickoff this past Sunday, Red and White Week, NC State’s very own homecoming celebration, has arrived. Alumni, students, staff, faculty, donors, parents, families, partners and friends alike will gather back in person for the first time in two years to celebrate the Wolfpack past and present.
“[NC State] is a place where one can dream,” said NC State alum Kelly Fitzgerald. “It is a place of heroes and legends. It is a place that when you graduate, you’re never that far away. It is a place of family legacies. It is a place that lies in the folds of our love & pride. It is home.”
Alumni aren’t the only ones celebrating Red and White Week. First- and second-year students will be experiencing an on-campus Red and White Week for the first time.
“I look forward to hearing from alumni, staff and students about all the things that make NC State feel so special,” said Valerie Vides, a first-year in the exploratory studies program. “It is amazing to see everyone from near and far coming back; it must be such a special tradition.”
Red and White Week would not be special without its many celebrated events. Join your peers and friends as they begin this year’s Red and White Week. Here is a complete guide to Red and White Week so you don’t miss a beat!
All week long: Wear Red, Get Fed
Pull out an NC State shirt and head over to Stafford Commons at 12 p.m. It's everybody’s favorite time of year: NC State will be providing delicious free food, including Zaxby’s and Cookout. Best of all, the only thing you need to do is wear red.
Wednesday, Oct. 27th
Pack Appreciation Day
Where? Stafford Commons
When? 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Join fellow students and faculty at Stafford Commons in hearing from donors and supporters of NC State’s academic programs. Participants will receive NC State gear and refreshments. Additionally, all who attend are eligible for Homecoming Spirit Competition points and Student Wolfpack Club minutes.
Thursday, Oct. 28th
Red and White Week Pep Rally
Where? Stafford Commons
When? 6:30 p.m.
Join the Student Alumni Association, the Power Sound of the South, Athletics, cheerleaders and other student groups for a pep rally at Stafford Commons.
Tie-dye Thursday
Where? Student Health Services
When? 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bring your favorite accessories and stop by the tie-dye station at Student Health Services adjacent to Stafford Commons. The station will have a variety of accessory items to dye, or you can bring your own clothing.
Pause for Paws
Where? Stafford Commons
When? 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Stop by Harris Field to get some “puppy love” from our four-legged friends.
Friday, Oct. 29th
Floats on Founders
Where? Founder’s Drive
When? 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Join the Wolfpack community for a stationary parade before the homecoming football game vs. Louisville. Clad with food trucks, floats and activities, the event is sure to be lively and engaging.
Harambee!
Where? Harris Field
When? 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Join the African American Cultural Center in a campus welcome celebration to commemorate 30 years at NC State.
Be sure to head over to social media, and use the hashtag #NCStateRedWhite to show your support and Wolfpack pride and see what all the buzz is about.
View the complete Red and White Week Calendar to see full descriptions of all events.