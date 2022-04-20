Calling all vinyl lovers — Record Store Day 2022 is upon us, coming on Saturday, April 23. Record Store Day is an annual tradition where tons of new records are released and record stores across the country offer a wide range of celebratory practices, from live music to beers to price reductions, Record Store Day has it all.
This year, over 300 new pressings will be released for the first time, including Kali Uchis’ “Sin Miedo,” Future’s “DS2,” Childish Gambino’s “Kauai” and Taylor Swift’s “The Lakes.” With so many places to get records in Raleigh, let’s break down a few of my favorites.
Nice Price Books and Records - 3106 Hillsborough St.
Nice Price is my favorite record store in Raleigh and perhaps the one that has drained my bank account the most. I first went with Vol. 102 editors Jaylan Harrington, Caryl Espinoza Jaen and Avery Davis, along with Managing Editor Sam Overton, and that experience spurred me to keep going back.
The store itself has good hours and friendly staff members, and the shelves are stocked with comic books, CDs, novels and of course, a fantastic selection of records. I’m a hip-hop fan at heart, and Nice Price’s selection is one of the best in the Triangle. But it doesn’t just stop there, featuring a wide range of genres and both new and used records.
For college students, Nice Price’s location couldn’t be better. Located right on Hillsborough Street, there are several bubble tea, smoothie and coffee locations within walking distance, making for a nice spring outing. It’s also within walking distance of Reader’s Corner, a fantastic used books location that has some vinyl of its own.
Lastly, my favorite feature of Nice Price that other record stores don’t offer is a rewards system. If you get 10 stamps, you can get $10 off a record. Alternatively, you can trade in eight stamps for a T-shirt.
Schoolkids Records - 2237 Avent Ferry Road
Located on Avent Ferry Road, Schoolkids Records has the honor of being the first record store I ever went to, sparking my addiction. Schoolkids has a good selection of new and used records, with its most prominent selection being its rock records. Schoolkids also has CDs and movies available for purchase and it’s a great place to get some vinyl upkeep supplies.
My favorite feature of Schoolkids is its blind bags. Each blind bag is $5 and features a mystery selection of used records. While you may not know every record, and there are some oddities here and there, it’s a fantastic way to develop your collection and discover new artists on a budget.
Sorry State Records - 317 W Morgan St.
One of my recent finds, Sorry State doesn’t have the best location but has one of the coolest stores in the Triangle. While its records are pricey, I was able to quickly locate some limited hip-hop pressings immediately, and the store even has a rare section that features several limited releases and exclusives, if you can afford it.
Something that stood out to me about Sorry State was its friendly owner who helped me locate a record I saw on the website (Future’s “EVOL,” for those of you who are wondering) and gave me some recommendations.
Hunky Dory - 111 Seaboard Ave, Suite 116 or 718 9th St. Durham, NC 27705
If you’re a fan of beer and good music, Hunky Dory is the place for you. With two locations, it’s hard to miss Hunky Dory if you’re on the prowl to add to your collection. Even though it has several classic records, Hunky Dory’s best feature is the friendly staff and how tirelessly they work to help you find what you are looking for.
If you become a regular in the store, the owners become even more accommodating and will occasionally hand out some free gear.
Barnes & Noble - 436 Daniels St. or 8030 Renaissance Parkway Suite 855, Durham, NC 27713
Barnes & Noble is a chain that isn’t participating in Record Store Day, but I felt that I should shout out a couple of locations that have helped me build my collection. The Village District’s store opened last fall and has tons of newer pressings. Yes, the records are full price and they can get expensive, but the Village District location usually has tons of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and The Beatles records available.
My favorite Barnes & Noble is a bit further away, coming in the Streets of Southpoint outlet mall in Durham. The Southpoint mall features a two-story Barnes & Noble that has the biggest chain selection I have ever seen. The mall also has an Urban Outfitters that has a few records and a popping food court.
Cheshire Cat Antique Gallery - 2050 Clark Ave.
This is another store that isn’t participating in Record Store Day but I felt I had to mention it because it features the largest vinyl collection I have seen in Raleigh. Cheshire Cat is like the Walmart of antique stores, offering everything you can imagine. From a vast array of comic books to Smurfs action figures, Cheshire Cat has it all.
The records in Cheshire Cat aren’t always the best quality, but there are about five different setups within the store that could be their own stand-alone shops. I was able to get some classic Steve Miller Band and Rolling Stones hits for a combined $19. It isn’t just old rock either, there are some classic hip-hop tracks, audiobooks, sports vinyls and even language tutor tracks.
I highly recommend Cheshire Cat to anyone that wants an affordable way to get tons of vinyls while supporting a local business in the process.
Of course, these aren’t all the record stores in the Triangle, just some of my favorites. Other Raleigh stores participating in Record Store Day 2022 include Record Krate, Audiostar, Sound Off Records & Hi-Fi and The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop. A full list of Record Store Day 2022 releases can be found here.