Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” has all of the story’s original elements with the addition of humor and energy. The cast that performed the play at Raleigh Little Theatre charmed viewers with jokes and short dance numbers.
Before the play began, the cast announced that due to a lack of performers, Mr. Darcy’s servant would be played by the stage manager David Wilk. The few times that Wilk reluctantly appeared on stage, audience members couldn’t help but burst into laughter — the casting “accident” ended up adding to the humor of the performance.
The characters Mary and Mr. Bingley were both played by Carl Staub, who skillfully switched between costumes and maintained each character’s quirks. Charlotte Lucas and Mr. Bennet were both played by Kevin Varner, who succeeded at the difficult task of playing two vastly different characters. Varner never forgot Mr. Bennet’s serious nature or Charlotte’s nervous mannerisms.
There were also short dance numbers that added to the energy of the play. The music consisted of instrumental versions of modern songs, such as “Rain on Me” by Ariana Grande and “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley. The cast repeatedly switched between older, more classic dances and contemporary dance moves.
Zosia Dewitt, who played Lizzy Bennet, did an excellent job of maintaining her character’s original traits while also making the audience laugh. Dewitt kept Lizzy Bennet’s rebellious, headstrong and emotional nature, and she never held back her performance. Each word she spoke contained deep emotion, but she also delivered her more humorous lines to perfection.
Justin Brent as Mr. Darcy managed to keep a grim expression on his character’s face, which added to the humor of the dance numbers. Brent also delivered Darcy’s love confession to Lizzy incredibly well.
The cast didn’t have a large amount of space to work with for their performance — Raleigh Little Theatre, as the name implies, is quite little. “Pride and Prejudice” is a story that has many different scenes and environments, but the set fit the story perfectly. This was mostly due to how the cast skillfully altered the set between scenes, but it was also because of the set’s adjustable design.
The costumes were also designed in a very intentional way. They were appropriate for the period the story took place in, but they also were a bit more colorful. This matched the added energy that the rest of the play contained.
Lu Meeks, who played Mrs. Bennet, had to change her costume the most. Her dress was made so that she could easily change certain aspects of it, such as the skirt and bodice.
Meeks’ performance was incredibly memorable, as Mrs. Bennet is often dramatic and controlling. The audience burst into laughter with her emotional sobs, angry fits and drunken rages. She perfectly conveyed the suffocating nature that the overwhelming love of a mother can have.
Some of the original scenes from “Pride and Prejudice” were slightly altered, but all of the changes made were intentional. Not one aspect of Jane Austen’s novel was ignored or lost, due not only to Hamill’s skill as a writer, but to the cast’s dedication. The play had something for everyone, and Hamill’s adaptation of the classic story definitely would have pleased Jane Austen.