Dream pop one-man band Goth Babe hit The Ritz for an incredible exit to his 2023 tour.
Griff Washburn, known by his musical alias "Goth Babe," attracted an adventurous crowd to The Ritz with his outdoorsy, golden retriever-like energy.
His carefree attitude is a continuum in his surf rock, alternative tunes, which make for a chilled out listening experience.
The concert opener, Bay Ledges, meshed perfectly with Goth Babe's wavey setlist and sound.
Bay Ledges riled the crowd up for Goth Babe with "Straight Jacket," an upbeat tune paired with heavier lyrics on false personas in relationships; "Fake smile I don't wanna unmask it / Got me tied up, unwrap it / Straight jacket, Straight jacket."
Bay Ledges also covered the early 2000s alternative staple "Home" by LCD Soundsystem, which had the entirety of the crowd singing along with the band.
After Bay Ledges finished their set, Goth Babe delivered music from his array of EPs and singles for the crowd.
He played the famous "Moments / Tides," an opening song appealing to the wanderlust, exciting everyone for what was yet to come.
After his opening track, Washburn brought out a watermelon float for an attendee to crowd surf on while playing the reflective and upbeat "Alone in the Mountains."
The fans' energy was infectious as Washburn started a cheering game between the left and right sides of the venue to amp up the volume of the crowd.
After the game subsided, Washburn played a melodic, acoustic version of "Sometimes," which changed the pace of the tune to appear more reflective than its electronic and dancey sister version.
Even though the song slowed to a serious pace, Washburn remained light and did not take himself too seriously.
"If my voice cracks, will you make fun of me?" Washburn said before switching the acoustic verses into Spanish.
After the melodic tune, Washburn continued engaging with the crowd, asking whose birthday it was.
Once he established that many people were celebrating a birthday, he played an original DJ'ed birthday beat in classic Goth Babe fashion.
After the birthday celebrations subsided, Washburn kept the crowd buzzing when he brought a life-sized cardboard cutout of himself to surf the crowd.
"For years and years, I'd always crowd surf, but I now have a dedicated volunteer to do it for me," Washburn said.
While the cardboard cutout Goth Babe crowd surfed, "Taking Over The Sun" made the stressful situation of keeping the cardboard cutout Goth Babe afloat lighter.
Washburn dug how the crowd brought the energy to his last night on tour and reiterated his gratitude for the night to attendees.
“Thank y’all so much for coming, we’re having a good time,” Washburn said. “We like to make these more than just a concert.”
Goth Babe's final track was the popular "Weekend Friend," which had the crowd in good spirits, dancing along with the confetti and inflatable beach floats flying through the venue.
As attendees exited the venue, expecting "Weekend Friend" to be the final track, Washburn reappeared for a club-like EDM set, utterly different from the music he has available to the public.
Full of twists, turns and crowd engagement, Goth Babe's final stop on tour was for the books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.