The Poole College of Management unveiled a new mural this weekend representing artist Bryant Parroquin's Mexican American heritage as part of Latinx Heritage Month. Located in the East Plaza of Nelson Hall, the mural features a brightly colored lotería board illustrating shared traditions and cultural symbolism alongside a heartfelt poem written by Parroquin’s sibling, Geovanne Parroquin.
The event began with a performance from NC State’s only Latin dance team, Sube Ritmo, highlighting several forms of dance from Central and South America. The mural was revealed shortly afterward to an eagerly anticipating audience.
Parroquin explained that he was trying to describe the different identities of Latinx individuals, given their nationalities, countries of origin and being raised in the United States.
“My parents are Mexican, so am I more Mexican or American?” Parroquin said. “Where do I balance the two cultures? How do I keep my parents’ traditions alive, and how do I still hold on to the traditions here in America and what they do in this country? ... I just want to bring the conversation to anyone from any nationality that might have to balance two identities, two cultures and two lifestyles.”
Tayah Butler, director of diversity and inclusion for Poole College of Management, said that she wanted to create an event that emphasized this year’s Latinx Heritage Month theme, “moving forward.”
“It inspired me to ask [Parroquin] to reminisce on what it means to be honoring his heritage, but also looking forward,” Butler said. “I asked him about a mural, but he came up with the idea of a lotería and his own interpretation of different identity aspects.”
Butler said that she wants the mural to show students, faculty and staff who identify as Latinx or Hispanic that people see them, they value them and they see their contributions to the community as scholars, researchers and students.
“I also want this to serve as a little bit of education to anyone in our community who doesn't know much about Latin culture, or Latin America, so they can take a little piece of new knowledge with them,” Butler said.
Students in the Poole College of Management that are of Latinx or Hispanic heritage have the opportunity to participate in multiple organizations, including the Association of Latino Professionals For America, a way for students to hone their professional and personal skills and connect to peers.
Students are also encouraged to visit the Poole Office of Diversity and Inclusion, located on the first floor of Nelson Hall.
“We consider that a safe space for people to just come and relax; they can find me and they can find my team,” Butler said. “They can bring to me ideas and projects that they'd like to see realized, or changes they'd like to see happen in the Poole College of Management, and I can be that conduit right to the administration.”
Parroquin said that students of different backgrounds can give back to the Latinx community by trying to understand student experiences and by learning about Latin culture and lifestyles.
“That way, other students understand why you do certain things, why you feel like you're more pressured to succeed in school and why you feel like college is your only option because I feel like, in Latinx culture growing up, you have to get an education, like that's our only option to make our parents’ struggle worth it,” Parroquin said. “So understanding that dynamic and just understanding your fellow Latino peers comes a big way.”