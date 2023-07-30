After a year of silence since releasing their last album, Playing for Change, a global, multimedia music project whose mission is rooted in cross-cultural connection through the arts, is back with their latest musical compilation “Live Outside Vol. 1.”
Featuring the talents of blues and folk artists War & Pierce and Genevieve Chadwick, the album is a meditative collection of original tracks and covers of popular songs that transform into soft blues and folk music. The album reminds the listener of a summer filled with hazy sunsets, the hum of cicadas and the scorching heat of a late evening sun.
Through the gentle lilt of War & Pierce coupled with the roaring belts of Jason Tamba and Roberto Luti, the album invites you to stay inside and avoid the summer heat.
Beginning with “I Lived to Tell About It” by War & Pierce and Playing for Change, the first song of this album examines themes of travel, injustice and perseverance in the face of adversity. Filled with the hypnotizing strums of an acoustic guitar and the soulful riffs of the harmonica, this song will send shivers down your spine as you gaze out your window, lemonade in hand on a hot summer afternoon.
Next on the album is “Jokerman,” a melancholy contemplation on the state of the world, navigating a climate full of confusion. Touching on themes of war and injustice, this somber track is full of deep lyrical undertones.
“Lissa’s Song” contemplates themes of love, loss and the intimate and highly personal experience of grieving. Featuring the soft tones of Luke Winslow-King and Roberto Luti, this somber gut-punch of a song is worth the listen.
The track list is peppered with instrumental songs, such as “Fastock” and “Diaraby,” featuring acoustic guitars, and gentle ambient nature sounds that give the air of a gentle summertime lullaby.
“Tyrone,” a slow yet empowering song of a woman standing up for herself, brings a steadily rising tone change that carries over throughout the rest of the album, embodying strength, change and refusing to back down in the face of hardship.
This theme is later carried over into “Crazy” by Jason Tamba and Roberto Luti, touching on themes of empowerment, disconnection, confusion and martyrdom. Both Tamba and Luti belt their hearts out on this song, and it is an excellent yet jarring addition to the album.
In the closing song, “Smell the Rain,” themes of empowerment and strength peak in the voice of Genevieve Chadwick, bursting forth with messages of empowerment, independence and freedom. Her lion-like voice will encourage you to overpower any obstacle and live for yourself in the face of those who hold you back. With lines such as “I feel like a god, tell me can you smell the rain?” and “You can’t pin me down ‘cause I’m too free,” this song is the ultimate finish to an exceptional album.
If you find yourself in a lull this summer and in need of a softer album filled with a quiet confidence and themes of love, loss and the need for change, give “Live Outside Vol. 1” a listen and let the summer slow down.
