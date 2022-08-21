Editor’s note: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.
Of the nearly 6,500 incoming students slated to begin classes this week, expect about 5,000 of them to be first-year students. Upperclassmen tend to look upon these bright-eyed, bushy-tailed teenagers as hellbent on enjoying the “college experience”; food halls, tailgates and parties.
There are plenty of social opportunities students will stumble across their first or second year in college. Costume or themed parties, tailgates, low-key dorm room hangouts — the list goes on. For the introverted first-years who can’t stand the thought of wasting a Saturday night in someone’s basement to the more seasoned freshman who can’t wait to get started, here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind.
Make a game plan and stick to it
Before you go, ask yourself: how am I getting there? How long am I planning to stay? Do I need a ride home? Maybe even consider why you’re going in the first place. At the very least, solidify a ride or route to and from the party, especially if there’s alcohol involved.
It doesn’t hurt to establish an emergency backup plan, either. Keep your friend with a car on speed dial in case things get hairy, or stick with your buddy from start to finish. Whether it goes smoothly or poorly, there’s no worse mistake than showing up to a party unprepared for any scenario.
Eat well before you arrive
A communal bowl of week-old tortilla chips is just as gross as it sounds. To mitigate any cravings beyond a handful of crackers or a can of ginger ale, eat a solid lunch or dinner before you head out. Something carb-heavy might drag you down later on in the evening, so I’d recommend a meal with plenty of protein to keep you fuller for longer.
And it’s not beneath anyone to bring a snack, either. A protein bar or an uncontaminated bag of Cheez-Its can go a long way, especially if you’re going to be doing any dancing. Make sure you get plenty of fluids, too — most hosts will offer water, at the very least, so take advantage of that.
Don’t play around with fake IDs or underage drinking — and watch your drink
Don’t be stupid. If you’re under 21, don’t mess with a fake ID or alcohol at a party, even if you feel safe doing so. North Carolina has notoriously strict liquor laws, and don’t think for a second you’ll make it past the clerk at College Beverage 1 with your cousin’s ID. Plus, if something goes wrong, you’ll want a clear head on your shoulders.
And whether you’re of drinking age or not, keep an eye on your vodka cran or Cheerwine. If someone attempts to take advantage of you at a party, it’s never your fault, but stay vigilant all the same. According to Health Research Funding, 25% of college women report they have survived rape or an attempted rape at some point in their lifetime.
If you’re going somewhere unfamiliar, take a friend
Partying with a buddy is never a bad idea. Especially if you’re heading farther off campus for a party, enlist one of your friends to drive or walk with you. Think of them as your social safety blanket, especially if you’re on the introverted side — if the party is a bust, at least you’ll have someone to complain with.
And, as per the first guideline, share your game plan with them. How will you get home? If things get a little hairy, what’s the escape plan? You’re much more likely to stick to your guns if you’ve got a friend alongside.
Enjoy yourself!
Last — but certainly not least — have fun. In college, parties are typically a welcome break from the day-to-day monotony of classes, homework and other commitments. Whether you’re there to make friends, hit the dance floor or just relax for a few hours, make the most of your time.
If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship violence, sexual violence, stalking or any other form of interpersonal violence and are in need of advocacy services, the NC State Women’s Center has trained advocates available to offer crisis intervention, emotional support, resources and referrals. Students can contact the 24/7 Sexual Assault Helpline at 919-515-4444 or email ncsuadvocate@ncsu.edu to schedule an appointment with an advocate.
Advocacy services through the NC State Women’s Center are available for all students inclusive of gender identities and sexual orientations.
For more information on advocacy services, please visit go.ncsu.edu/supportsurvivors. If you would like to talk to a confidential resource, you can also connect with the NC State Counseling CEnter at 919-515-2423. You may also visit go.ncsu.edu/safe for additional information on resources and reporting options.